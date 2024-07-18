ECB stands pat on rates as Lagarde leaves door open for September cuts

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde addresses a press conference after the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting, in Frankfurt, Germany, July 18 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JANA RODENBUSCH
Frankfurt — The European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday but said September’s meeting was “wide open” as it downgraded its view of the eurozone’s economic prospects and predicted that inflation would keep on falling.
The ECB cut rates from record highs last month in a move that even some of its policymakers considered rushed given stalling disinflation, and the bank is proving more cautious about a follow-up step.
There were a few hints to support investor bets on another reduction in September however, including ECB President Christine Lagarde’s comment that risks to growth were “tilted to the downside” — a change to her previous formulation that they were balanced, at least in the near term.
“We would conclude that a September cut remains firmly on the agenda,” JPMorgan economist Greg Fuzesi said.
Lagarde said growth was likely to have slowed in the second quarter and that investment activity with poor industrial output point to muted expansion ahead.
The comments reinforce expectations that weak activity will continue to suppress price pressures in the economy, allowing the ECB to cut rates further, perhaps once a quarter.
But the ECB has burnt itself repeatedly by providing overly specific guidance, so this time Lagarde said the bank would not precommit to any rate path and data would guide decisions.
“So the question of September and what we do in September is wide open,” said Lagarde, who also chose not to repeat a comment she made after June’s rate cut that there was now a “strong likelihood” the dialling back of monetary policy was under way.
Slowdown ahead
Some also took her comments on wages as a modest hint that further policy easing is coming.
While wage growth remains high, anaemic activity and already settled wage deals point to a slowdown ahead and income growth is expected to be consistent with the ECB’s inflation target next year, Lagarde said.
“We read all this as another sign that the ECB retains a dovish bias as it eyes a soft landing,” TS Lombard economist Davide Oneglia said.
“Leading indicators remain consistent with more service disinflation in the second half, warranting at least another few cuts to avoid real rates from becoming progressively tighter.”
The euro eased fractionally after Thursday’s decision, which had been telegraphed by policymakers in recent weeks. The September meeting will come at about the time that markets also see the US Federal Reserve cutting.
Markets are pricing in almost two ECB rate cuts for the rest of the year and a little more than five moves by the end of next year, a view no policymaker has openly challenged for weeks.
A key issue in providing specific guidance is that the September 12 policy meeting is unusually far away and a rich set of economic data will come out before policymakers meet again.
Quarterly figures on growth, wages and productivity are all due out by September, plus two more monthly inflation readings, while the ECB will give its own new inflation and growth projections at the meeting.
Further cuts
This suggests that policymakers are unlikely to firm up their view on the September meeting until the closing weeks of August, at the earliest.
“As long as the inflation data is roughly pointing in the intended direction, the dovish-dominated ECB Governing Council is likely to cut its policy rates further at its next meeting in September,” Commerzbank economist Joerg Kraemer said. “Further interest rate cuts should follow in December and March next year.”
The ECB’s key concern is that domestic prices, particularly for services, are moving sideways, while relatively quick wage growth threatens to perpetuate inflation above the ECB’s target.
The economy also remains relatively weak, with a string of surveys pointing to anaemic growth, easing fears that buzzing summer activity, particularly in tourism, will further fuel price pressures.
But much of this is still just a hope and there have been few hard indicators coming through since the June 6 rate cut to confirm that projections are materialising into fact.
Some also argue that the ECB is downplaying risks to its central scenario, which puts inflation back at its 2% target by the end of 2025 even as rates continue to ease.
ECB stands pat on rates as Lagarde leaves door open for September cuts
European Central Bank president says that risks to growth are ‘tilted to the downside’
Frankfurt — The European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday but said September’s meeting was “wide open” as it downgraded its view of the eurozone’s economic prospects and predicted that inflation would keep on falling.
The ECB cut rates from record highs last month in a move that even some of its policymakers considered rushed given stalling disinflation, and the bank is proving more cautious about a follow-up step.
There were a few hints to support investor bets on another reduction in September however, including ECB President Christine Lagarde’s comment that risks to growth were “tilted to the downside” — a change to her previous formulation that they were balanced, at least in the near term.
“We would conclude that a September cut remains firmly on the agenda,” JPMorgan economist Greg Fuzesi said.
Bank holds repo rate steady in split decision, but September cut now more likely
Lagarde said growth was likely to have slowed in the second quarter and that investment activity with poor industrial output point to muted expansion ahead.
The comments reinforce expectations that weak activity will continue to suppress price pressures in the economy, allowing the ECB to cut rates further, perhaps once a quarter.
But the ECB has burnt itself repeatedly by providing overly specific guidance, so this time Lagarde said the bank would not precommit to any rate path and data would guide decisions.
“So the question of September and what we do in September is wide open,” said Lagarde, who also chose not to repeat a comment she made after June’s rate cut that there was now a “strong likelihood” the dialling back of monetary policy was under way.
Slowdown ahead
Some also took her comments on wages as a modest hint that further policy easing is coming.
While wage growth remains high, anaemic activity and already settled wage deals point to a slowdown ahead and income growth is expected to be consistent with the ECB’s inflation target next year, Lagarde said.
“We read all this as another sign that the ECB retains a dovish bias as it eyes a soft landing,” TS Lombard economist Davide Oneglia said.
“Leading indicators remain consistent with more service disinflation in the second half, warranting at least another few cuts to avoid real rates from becoming progressively tighter.”
The euro eased fractionally after Thursday’s decision, which had been telegraphed by policymakers in recent weeks. The September meeting will come at about the time that markets also see the US Federal Reserve cutting.
Markets are pricing in almost two ECB rate cuts for the rest of the year and a little more than five moves by the end of next year, a view no policymaker has openly challenged for weeks.
A key issue in providing specific guidance is that the September 12 policy meeting is unusually far away and a rich set of economic data will come out before policymakers meet again.
Quarterly figures on growth, wages and productivity are all due out by September, plus two more monthly inflation readings, while the ECB will give its own new inflation and growth projections at the meeting.
Further cuts
This suggests that policymakers are unlikely to firm up their view on the September meeting until the closing weeks of August, at the earliest.
“As long as the inflation data is roughly pointing in the intended direction, the dovish-dominated ECB Governing Council is likely to cut its policy rates further at its next meeting in September,” Commerzbank economist Joerg Kraemer said. “Further interest rate cuts should follow in December and March next year.”
The ECB’s key concern is that domestic prices, particularly for services, are moving sideways, while relatively quick wage growth threatens to perpetuate inflation above the ECB’s target.
The economy also remains relatively weak, with a string of surveys pointing to anaemic growth, easing fears that buzzing summer activity, particularly in tourism, will further fuel price pressures.
But much of this is still just a hope and there have been few hard indicators coming through since the June 6 rate cut to confirm that projections are materialising into fact.
Some also argue that the ECB is downplaying risks to its central scenario, which puts inflation back at its 2% target by the end of 2025 even as rates continue to ease.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Bigger-than-expected fall in US stocks lifts oil
Eurozone business growth slows sharply in June, PMI shows
Central banks ‘must prepare for profound impact of AI’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.