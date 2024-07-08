World / Europe

WATCH: What Labour’s win could mean for fiscal policy in the UK

Business Day TV speaks to leader of the campaign for Fair Finance, Roger Gewolb

08 July 2024 - 17:10
British opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks at a campaign event, in Crewe, Britain, on June 13 2024. Picture: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS
British opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks at a campaign event, in Crewe, Britain, on June 13 2024. Picture: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

Last week’s historic election in the UK resulted in a significant swing from the right to the centre-left. The Labour Party secured its first win in nineteen years. Business Day TV unpacked this in detail with Roger Gewolb, leader of the campaign for Fair Finance.

