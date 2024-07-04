World / Europe

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: British voters head to the polls

Business Day TV speaks to professor of strategic management at the Warwick Business School, Christian Stadler

04 July 2024 - 20:34
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A woman carries a rosette badge of Britain's Reform UK Party, on the day of the general election, in Clacton-on-Sea, Britain, July 4. Picture: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE
A woman carries a rosette badge of Britain's Reform UK Party, on the day of the general election, in Clacton-on-Sea, Britain, July 4. Picture: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

According to a number of polls, Britain is poised for a significant political shift as the Labour Party is expected to win the election, putting an end to the Conservative Party’s 14-year reign. Business Day TV spoke to Christian Stadler, professor of strategic management at the Warwick Business School, for more detail.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Dozen companies show interest in Namibia oil ...
World / Africa
2.
US vice-president Kamala Harris ‘top choice to ...
World / Americas
3.
US Supreme Court’s divisions even deeper after ...
World / Americas
4.
Egypt’s president appoints new finance minister ...
World / Africa
5.
How the Labour Party will shake up British ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.