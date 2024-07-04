A woman carries a rosette badge of Britain's Reform UK Party, on the day of the general election, in Clacton-on-Sea, Britain, July 4. Picture: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE
According to a number of polls, Britain is poised for a significant political shift as the Labour Party is expected to win the election, putting an end to the Conservative Party’s 14-year reign. Business Day TV spoke to Christian Stadler, professor of strategic management at the Warwick Business School, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: British voters head to the polls
Business Day TV speaks to professor of strategic management at the Warwick Business School, Christian Stadler
According to a number of polls, Britain is poised for a significant political shift as the Labour Party is expected to win the election, putting an end to the Conservative Party’s 14-year reign. Business Day TV spoke to Christian Stadler, professor of strategic management at the Warwick Business School, for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.