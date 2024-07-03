World / Europe

Fourth Eurozone business growth fell in June, PMI shows

Expansion in dominant services industry fails to offset a further deterioration in manufacturing

03 July 2024 - 15:34
by Jonathan Cable
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The skyscraper offices of global financial institutions including Citigroup, Barclays and HSBC stand on the city skyline in Canary Wharf in London, UK. File photo: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
The skyscraper offices of global financial institutions including Citigroup, Barclays and HSBC stand on the city skyline in Canary Wharf in London, UK. File photo: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

London — Overall business growth across the eurozone slowed sharply last month as a solid expansion in the bloc’s dominant services industry failed to offset a further deterioration in manufacturing, a survey showed on Wednesday.

HCOB’s composite purchasing managers’ index for the currency union, compiled by S&P Global and seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, dropped to 50.9 in June from May’s 12-month high of 52.2.

It was just above a preliminary 50.8 estimate and the fourth consecutive month above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

“Growth in the eurozone can be attributed fully to the service sector. While the manufacturing sector weakened considerably in June, activity growth in the services sector continued to be nearly as robust as the month before,” said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

The services PMI dipped to 52.8 last month from 53.2 but was ahead of the 52.6 flash estimate.

Manufacturing activity across the bloc took a turn for the worse last month as demand fell at a much faster pace despite factories cutting prices, a sister survey showed on Monday.

Falling demand for manufactured goods, alongside slower growth for services, meant the composite new business index slumped below breakeven for the first time since February, registering 49.4 compared with May’s 51.6. The flash reading was 49.2.

That was despite the European Central Bank delivering a widely predicted cut to interest rates last month. It is expected to cut again in September and December, according to a Reuters poll.

Strong wage data and still sticky price pressures have increased uncertainties about the rationale for more cuts but input and output cost pressures eased, according to the PMI.

Charges levied by service firms rose at the slowest pace in over three years. The output prices index fell to 53.5 from 54.2.

“The ECB … is getting some support for this decision from the HCOB Services PMI price indices,” De la Rubia added.

“Looking forward, the ECB will remain cautious, as the price increases are still way above prepandemic averages and still unusually high given the fragile state of the economy.”

Reuters

EU watchdog flags jump in problem loans to small companies

An increase in souring loans poses a credit risk to an otherwise resilient sector, says European Banking Authority
Companies
1 week ago

Germany’s GDP outlook perks up, but progress slow

Ifo raises 2024 forecast in Europe's top economy
World
1 week ago

UK inflation drops to 2% target for first time since 2021

Fall has likely come too late to help Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in July’s election
World
1 week ago

ECB downplays need for France intervention

Bank’s chief economist downplays need for intervention, confident inflation will return to 2% target zone
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Dozen companies show interest in Namibia oil ...
World / Africa
2.
More than 100 killed in stampede at religious ...
World / Asia
3.
US Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for ...
World
4.
Fed’s Powell sees progress but needs more data ...
World / Americas
5.
France’s left chases moderate voters to fend off ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Germany’s GDP outlook perks up, but progress slow

World / Europe

UK inflation drops to 2% target for first time since 2021

World / Europe

ECB downplays need for France intervention

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.