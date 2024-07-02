World / Europe

WATCH: The rise of France’s far right

Business Day TV spoke to Alexandre Barriere Izard, from the French SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Simon Kuper, author of Impossible City: Paris in the Twenty-First Century

02 July 2024 - 15:26
by Business Day TV
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures after voting in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France, June 30 2024. Picture: REUTERS/YARA NARDI
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures after voting in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France, June 30 2024. Picture: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

Business Day TV spoke to Alexandre Barriere Izard, from the French SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Simon Kuper, Author of Impossible City: Paris in the Twenty-First Century.

