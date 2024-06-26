Nato picks Netherlands’ Mark Rutte as next secretary-general

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte attends a press conference at Nato’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 17 2024. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
Brussels — Nato’s 32 nations on Wednesday appointed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the defence alliance’s next boss, as the war in Ukraine rages on its doorstep and uncertainty hangs over the US’s future attitude to the transatlantic alliance.
Rutte’s appointment became a formality after his only rival for the post, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, announced last week that he had quit the race, having failed to gain traction.
Rutte will take over on October 1 from Jens Stoltenberg of Norway, who is stepping down after a decade in the post.
Ambassadors from the alliance's member states took the decision at a meeting at Nato headquarters in Brussels.
Rutte said he looked forward to taking up the job “with great vigour”.
“The alliance is and will remain the cornerstone of our collective security. Leading this organisation is a responsibility I do not take lightly,” he posted on X.
After declaring his interest in the post last year, Rutte gained early support from key members of the alliance including the US, Britain, France and Germany.
Others were more reticent, particularly East European countries that had argued that the post should go to someone from their region for the first time. But they ultimately rowed in behind Rutte, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a staunch ally of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, June 24 2024. Picture: SPUTNIK/VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/REUTERS
Stoltenberg said he warmly welcomed the selection of Rutte as his successor.
“Mark is a true transatlanticist, a strong leader, and a consensus-builder,” he said. “I know I am leaving Nato in good hands.”
Nato takes decisions by consensus so Rutte, who is bowing out of Dutch politics after nearly 14 years as prime minister, could be confirmed only once all 32 alliance members gave him their backing.
Rutte will face the challenge of sustaining allies’ support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion while guarding against Nato’s being drawn into a full-scale war with Moscow.
He will also have to contend with the possibility that Nato-sceptic Donald Trump may return to the White House after November’s US presidential election.
Trump’s possible return has unnerved Nato leaders as the Republican former president called into question US willingness to support other members of the alliance if they were attacked.
Reuters
