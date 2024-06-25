World / Europe

Denmark to impose carbon tax on livestock emissions

The European country is the first to do so and hopes the move will inspire others to follow

25 June 2024 - 20:18
by Isabelle Yr Carlsson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
An unrelated photo of livestock. Picture: ANUMALS AUSTRALIA
An unrelated photo of livestock. Picture: ANUMALS AUSTRALIA

Copenhagen — Denmark, a major pork and dairy exporter, will introduce a tax on livestock carbon dioxide emissions from 2030, making it the first country to do so and hoping to inspire others to follow, the government said on Tuesday.

A tax was first proposed in February by government-commissioned experts to help Denmark reach a legally binding 2030 target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 70% from 1990 levels.

The centrist government late on Monday reached a wide-ranging compromise with farmers, industry, labour unions and environmental groups on policy linked to farming, the country’s largest source of CO2 emissions.

“We will be the first country in the world to introduce a real CO2 tax on agriculture. Other countries will be inspired by this,” taxation minister Jeppe Bruus of the centre-left Social Democrats said in a statement on Tuesday.

While subject to approval by parliament, political experts expect a bill to pass after the broad-based consensus.

The deal proposed taxing farmers 300 kroner ($43.16) per tonne of CO2 in 2030, increasing to 750 kroner by 2035.

Farmers will be entitled to an income tax deduction of 60%, meaning that the actual cost per tonne will start at 120 kroner and increase to 300 kroner by 2035, while subsidies will be made available to support adjustments in farm operations.

The tax could add an extra cost of 2 kroner per kilo of minced beef in 2030, minister for economic affairs Stephanie Lose told public broadcaster DR. Minced beef retails from about 70 kroner per kilo at Danish discount stores.

New Zealand in June scrapped plans to introduce a similar tax after facing criticism from farmers.

But while Danish farmers had expressed concerns that the country’s climate goals could force them to lower production and cut jobs, they said the compromise makes it possible to maintain their business.

“The agreement brings clarity when it comes to significant parts of the farmers’ conditions,” the L&F agriculture industry group said.

Reuters

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI can’t take the farmer out of farming

Agriculture in Africa is being transformed by artificial intelligence (AI), but the role of the farmer remains indispensable.
Opinion
2 days ago

Commission urges farming industry to support black farmers

Black and SMEs farmers find it difficult to sell their produce in national food produce markets
Business
2 days ago

Nigerian farmers abandon farms after attacks, sending food prices higher

Bandits demand as much as 3-million naira per village to allow farmers to work
World
6 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty ...
World
2.
At least five dead amid mass protests in Kenya ...
World / Africa
3.
Nigerian farmers abandon farms after attacks, ...
World / Africa
4.
ICC issues arrest warrants for Putin’s top ...
World / Europe
5.
Seminary students must be drafted to military, ...
World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.