Germany’s GDP outlook perks up, but progress slow

The skyline of Frankfurt, Germany. Picture: 123RF/NEKTARSTOCK
Berlin — Germany’s Ifo institute slightly raised its 2024 forecast for economic growth in Europe's top economy on Thursday, citing stronger consumer purchasing power and a recovery in global trade in goods and industrial production in the second half.
Ifo raised its growth forecast to 0.4%, from 0.2% in March, which compares with the government’s spring projection of 0.3%.
“We are slowly working our way out of the crisis. The emphasis is on slowly,” Ifo economist Timo Wollmershäuser told a news conference.
The German economy, which was the weakest performer among big eurozone countries last year, is expected to gain some momentum in its recovery over the course of 2024, with inflation expected to fall and nominal wages forecast to rise.
“As the year progresses, the purchasing power of private households should continue to gain strength and the overall economic recovery should pick up speed as the consumer economy normalises,” Wollmershäuser said in a statement.
Ifo maintained its forecast for economic growth of 1.5% in 2025, while it expects inflation to fall to 2.2% this year from 5.9% in 2023, and drop to 1.7% next year.
Surpluses
Global trade in goods and global industrial production should continue to recover, particularly from the second half of 2024, helped by a gradual upturn in investment as monetary policy in industrialised countries is set to ease, Ifo said.
It expects the European Central Bank to make two more interest rate cuts this year, after it cut rates for the first time in five years earlier in June.
Germany’s current account surplus is set to grow to €312bn in 2024 and fall to €306bn next year, representing 7.3% and 7% of economic output, respectively.
The EU Commission recently criticised these surpluses, saying that vulnerabilities related to it remained relevant as weak domestic demand and subdued investment persisted.
“Given the size of the German economy and its trade integration in the euro area, this has negative spillovers on the rest of the area,” the commission said on Wednesday.
Countries with a high current account surplus, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments, are a drag on others with large deficits, leading to financial imbalances.
Germany’s GDP outlook perks up, but progress slow
Ifo raises 2024 forecast in Europe's top economy
Berlin — Germany’s Ifo institute slightly raised its 2024 forecast for economic growth in Europe's top economy on Thursday, citing stronger consumer purchasing power and a recovery in global trade in goods and industrial production in the second half.
Ifo raised its growth forecast to 0.4%, from 0.2% in March, which compares with the government’s spring projection of 0.3%.
“We are slowly working our way out of the crisis. The emphasis is on slowly,” Ifo economist Timo Wollmershäuser told a news conference.
The German economy, which was the weakest performer among big eurozone countries last year, is expected to gain some momentum in its recovery over the course of 2024, with inflation expected to fall and nominal wages forecast to rise.
“As the year progresses, the purchasing power of private households should continue to gain strength and the overall economic recovery should pick up speed as the consumer economy normalises,” Wollmershäuser said in a statement.
Ifo maintained its forecast for economic growth of 1.5% in 2025, while it expects inflation to fall to 2.2% this year from 5.9% in 2023, and drop to 1.7% next year.
Surpluses
Global trade in goods and global industrial production should continue to recover, particularly from the second half of 2024, helped by a gradual upturn in investment as monetary policy in industrialised countries is set to ease, Ifo said.
It expects the European Central Bank to make two more interest rate cuts this year, after it cut rates for the first time in five years earlier in June.
Germany’s current account surplus is set to grow to €312bn in 2024 and fall to €306bn next year, representing 7.3% and 7% of economic output, respectively.
The EU Commission recently criticised these surpluses, saying that vulnerabilities related to it remained relevant as weak domestic demand and subdued investment persisted.
“Given the size of the German economy and its trade integration in the euro area, this has negative spillovers on the rest of the area,” the commission said on Wednesday.
Countries with a high current account surplus, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments, are a drag on others with large deficits, leading to financial imbalances.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.