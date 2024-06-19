World / Europe

Russian court upholds Valery Golubkin’s 12-year treason sentence

Physicist was accused of passing secrets about hypersonic technology to the Netherlands

19 June 2024 - 20:51
by Lucy Papachristou
Valery Golubkin attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia June 26 2023. Picture: REUTERS/TATIANA GOMOZOVA
Valery Golubkin attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia June 26 2023. Picture: REUTERS/TATIANA GOMOZOVA

A Russian court has upheld a 12-year guilty verdict for treason against a physicist accused of passing secrets about hypersonic technology to the Netherlands, a Russian legal association said on Wednesday.

Valery Golubkin, a specialist in aerodynamics and the heat exchange of aircraft at a Moscow institute, was arrested in December 2020 and handed a guilty sentence in June 2023.

Russia’s Supreme Court ordered a retrial in April, saying it had considered a complaint by Golubkin’s defence.

The Pervy Otdel (First Department) legal group, which specialises in defending people in cases of treason and espionage, said investigators had found the scientist had passed secret information about hypersonic passenger aeroplanes to the Netherlands.

But it rejected such accusations.

“We know with certainty that there is no crime in Golubkin’s actions, he acted strictly according to the law”, said lawyer Yevgeny Smirnov of Pervy Otdel.

“His imprisonment strikes a blow not only to the judicial system but also to the scientific landscape in Russia.”

Golubkin is one of several Russian scientists to be charged with treason in recent years on suspicion of passing sensitive material to foreigners.

Physicist Anatoly Maslov, an expert on hypersonic missiles, was sentenced to 14 years in prison last month.

Reuters

Putin and Kim sign defence pact in overhaul of Russian policy

The move comes as the US and Asian allies try to gauge how far Moscow could deepen support for the nuclear-armed country
World
14 minutes ago

Putin’s visit to Hanoi highlights Vietnam’s loyalty to Russia

The president is expected to meet new premier To Lam and other leaders during the two-day visit
World
2 days ago

CHRIS ROPER: Putin, Mnangagwa and Animal Farm diplomacy

Proclaiming your love for Putin and his Russia is a betrayal of democratic principles. We’ve seen the same thing in our country
Opinion
6 days ago

Nato mulls putting nuclear weapons on standby

Alliance head says nuclear weapons the ultimate security guarantee and a means to preserve peace
World
2 days ago
