Valery Golubkin attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia June 26 2023. Picture: REUTERS/TATIANA GOMOZOVA
A Russian court has upheld a 12-year guilty verdict for treason against a physicist accused of passing secrets about hypersonic technology to the Netherlands, a Russian legal association said on Wednesday.
Valery Golubkin, a specialist in aerodynamics and the heat exchange of aircraft at a Moscow institute, was arrested in December 2020 and handed a guilty sentence in June 2023.
Russia’s Supreme Court ordered a retrial in April, saying it had considered a complaint by Golubkin’s defence.
The Pervy Otdel (First Department) legal group, which specialises in defending people in cases of treason and espionage, said investigators had found the scientist had passed secret information about hypersonic passenger aeroplanes to the Netherlands.
But it rejected such accusations.
“We know with certainty that there is no crime in Golubkin’s actions, he acted strictly according to the law”, said lawyer Yevgeny Smirnov of Pervy Otdel.
“His imprisonment strikes a blow not only to the judicial system but also to the scientific landscape in Russia.”
Golubkin is one of several Russian scientists to be charged with treason in recent years on suspicion of passing sensitive material to foreigners.
Physicist Anatoly Maslov, an expert on hypersonic missiles, was sentenced to 14 years in prison last month.
Russian court upholds Valery Golubkin’s 12-year treason sentence
Physicist was accused of passing secrets about hypersonic technology to the Netherlands
A Russian court has upheld a 12-year guilty verdict for treason against a physicist accused of passing secrets about hypersonic technology to the Netherlands, a Russian legal association said on Wednesday.
Valery Golubkin, a specialist in aerodynamics and the heat exchange of aircraft at a Moscow institute, was arrested in December 2020 and handed a guilty sentence in June 2023.
Russia’s Supreme Court ordered a retrial in April, saying it had considered a complaint by Golubkin’s defence.
The Pervy Otdel (First Department) legal group, which specialises in defending people in cases of treason and espionage, said investigators had found the scientist had passed secret information about hypersonic passenger aeroplanes to the Netherlands.
But it rejected such accusations.
“We know with certainty that there is no crime in Golubkin’s actions, he acted strictly according to the law”, said lawyer Yevgeny Smirnov of Pervy Otdel.
“His imprisonment strikes a blow not only to the judicial system but also to the scientific landscape in Russia.”
Golubkin is one of several Russian scientists to be charged with treason in recent years on suspicion of passing sensitive material to foreigners.
Physicist Anatoly Maslov, an expert on hypersonic missiles, was sentenced to 14 years in prison last month.
Reuters
Putin and Kim sign defence pact in overhaul of Russian policy
Putin’s visit to Hanoi highlights Vietnam’s loyalty to Russia
CHRIS ROPER: Putin, Mnangagwa and Animal Farm diplomacy
Nato mulls putting nuclear weapons on standby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
In Phala Phala U-turn, Zille says party will protect Ramaphosa from impeachment
Promise of parole has thousands of Ukrainian prisoners applying to join army
Russian hypersonic scientist jailed for treason
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.