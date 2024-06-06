Trading on blockchain a pipe dream without global standard, report finds

Bengaluru — Trading stocks and bonds on blockchains at scale will remain a dream unless a global standard for cross-border activity is established that allows assets to move seamlessly across blockchains, according to a report published on Thursday.
“Tokenised assets” — which represent the underlying assets — are exchanged on distributed ledger technology (DLT) that are also used for cryptocurrencies. Banks hope tokenised asset trading takes off as a way to make trading faster, cheaper and more transparent.
However, a lack of cohesive global regulation is keeping assets from moving smoothly across different blockchains. Industry executives at an event in Amsterdam this week said progress on tokenising assets was moving slowly, and take-up so far is limited.
Client and compliance requirements vary too widely across the globe for a single, fixed solution to meet everyone’s needs, said Georgios Vlachos, co-founder of blockchain interoperability firm Axelar, which co-authored the report.
“At the current state of things, different regulatory jurisdictions are progressing at different pace and have different focus areas,” Vlachos said.
The report on blockchain-based trading was written by the Axelar Foundation and digital assets risk assessment firm Metrika, with contributions from Citi, Deutsche Bank, Mastercard and Northern Trust.
Deutsche Bank said in the report that it was essential to have industry-accepted approaches for risk assessments needed to facilitate adoption.
However, “standards developed too prematurely can deprive the industry of better developed solutions or become irrelevant”, said Boon Hiong Chan, Deutsche Bank Asia-Pacific head of securities and technology advocacy.
Northern Trust expects that by 2030 the size of its digital assets market will grow to between 5% and 10% of the $13-trillion of assets it holds under custody.
About $85.12bn worth of assets, including government securities, fiat-back stablecoins and commodities, are tokenised at present, according to data from 21.co dashboard on Dune Analytics.
Trading on blockchain a pipe dream without global standard, report finds
Industry executives say progress on tokenising assets is moving slowly, with limited take-up
Bengaluru — Trading stocks and bonds on blockchains at scale will remain a dream unless a global standard for cross-border activity is established that allows assets to move seamlessly across blockchains, according to a report published on Thursday.
“Tokenised assets” — which represent the underlying assets — are exchanged on distributed ledger technology (DLT) that are also used for cryptocurrencies. Banks hope tokenised asset trading takes off as a way to make trading faster, cheaper and more transparent.
However, a lack of cohesive global regulation is keeping assets from moving smoothly across different blockchains. Industry executives at an event in Amsterdam this week said progress on tokenising assets was moving slowly, and take-up so far is limited.
Bitcoin miners feel the pinch on halving, ETFs and energy costs
Client and compliance requirements vary too widely across the globe for a single, fixed solution to meet everyone’s needs, said Georgios Vlachos, co-founder of blockchain interoperability firm Axelar, which co-authored the report.
“At the current state of things, different regulatory jurisdictions are progressing at different pace and have different focus areas,” Vlachos said.
The report on blockchain-based trading was written by the Axelar Foundation and digital assets risk assessment firm Metrika, with contributions from Citi, Deutsche Bank, Mastercard and Northern Trust.
Deutsche Bank said in the report that it was essential to have industry-accepted approaches for risk assessments needed to facilitate adoption.
However, “standards developed too prematurely can deprive the industry of better developed solutions or become irrelevant”, said Boon Hiong Chan, Deutsche Bank Asia-Pacific head of securities and technology advocacy.
Northern Trust expects that by 2030 the size of its digital assets market will grow to between 5% and 10% of the $13-trillion of assets it holds under custody.
About $85.12bn worth of assets, including government securities, fiat-back stablecoins and commodities, are tokenised at present, according to data from 21.co dashboard on Dune Analytics.
Reuters
Mexico, South Africa and India deliver political punch to markets
SoftBank quarterly earnings likely to slip into the red
Bitcoin reclaims $1-trillion crown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Bitcoin plunges 20% following EFT launch
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Are we ready for an iRand? And do we need it?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.