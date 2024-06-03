IAEA says it is unsafe to restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

International Atomic Energy Agency director-general Rafael Grossi in Vienna, Austria, June 3 2024. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOGER
Vienna — It will be unsafe to restart the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine as long as war rages around it despite Moscow’s hopes to fire up the complex, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi says.
Grossi held a meeting with Russia on the issue last week after officials including President Vladimir Putin told him Moscow hoped to restart Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, where the six reactors are shut down as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has recommended on safety grounds.
“The idea, of course, they have is to restart at some point. They are not planning to decommission this nuclear power plant. So this is what prompts the need to have a discussion about that,” Grossi told a news conference on the first day of a quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation board of governors.
Russia said after last week’s meeting it was not planning to reactivate the plant. Grossi said some important steps needed to be taken before it could restart safely.
“In terms of what needs to happen, there shouldn’t be any bombing or any activity of this type,” Grossi said. “Then there should be a more stable assurance of external power supply. This requires repairs, important repairs of existing lines, which at the moment, and because of the military activity, are very difficult to envisage.”
Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for periodic shelling that has downed the plant’s power lines. Last month the plant was attacked by drones that hit a reactor building in the worst such incident since November 2022, though nuclear safety was not compromised, the IAEA said at the time.
“The attacks and the frequent disconnection of the off-site power lines due to military activity are creating a grave situation,” Grossi said in a statement to the Vienna-based IAEA board earlier on Monday.
External power is essential to prevent a potentially catastrophic meltdown at a nuclear power plant like Zaporizhzhia since it is needed to cool fuel in the reactors even when those reactors are shut down.
Zaporizhzhia is reliant on one of its four main power lines and a backup line for external power. Since Russia seized the plant weeks after it invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the plant has lost all external power eight times, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators for power.
IAEA says it is unsafe to restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Vienna — It will be unsafe to restart the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine as long as war rages around it despite Moscow’s hopes to fire up the complex, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi says.
Grossi held a meeting with Russia on the issue last week after officials including President Vladimir Putin told him Moscow hoped to restart Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, where the six reactors are shut down as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has recommended on safety grounds.
Promise of parole has thousands of Ukrainian prisoners applying to join army
“The idea, of course, they have is to restart at some point. They are not planning to decommission this nuclear power plant. So this is what prompts the need to have a discussion about that,” Grossi told a news conference on the first day of a quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation board of governors.
Russia said after last week’s meeting it was not planning to reactivate the plant. Grossi said some important steps needed to be taken before it could restart safely.
“In terms of what needs to happen, there shouldn’t be any bombing or any activity of this type,” Grossi said. “Then there should be a more stable assurance of external power supply. This requires repairs, important repairs of existing lines, which at the moment, and because of the military activity, are very difficult to envisage.”
Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for periodic shelling that has downed the plant’s power lines. Last month the plant was attacked by drones that hit a reactor building in the worst such incident since November 2022, though nuclear safety was not compromised, the IAEA said at the time.
“The attacks and the frequent disconnection of the off-site power lines due to military activity are creating a grave situation,” Grossi said in a statement to the Vienna-based IAEA board earlier on Monday.
External power is essential to prevent a potentially catastrophic meltdown at a nuclear power plant like Zaporizhzhia since it is needed to cool fuel in the reactors even when those reactors are shut down.
Zaporizhzhia is reliant on one of its four main power lines and a backup line for external power. Since Russia seized the plant weeks after it invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the plant has lost all external power eight times, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators for power.
Reuters
US veterans get heroes’ welcome in France ahead of D-Day anniversary
Ukraine shot down 13 of 14 drones launched by Russia, military says
Ukraine needs weapons to repel Russia offensive, says defence minister
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
G7 ‘not ready’ to deploy frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine
Putin takes aim at US assets in Russia for ‘compensation’
Poland buys US radar systems to monitor its north-eastern borders
Janet Yellen presses German banks to comply with US sanctions on Russia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.