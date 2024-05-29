Ukraine shot down 13 of 14 drones launched by Russia, military says

Kyiv — Ukrainian military shot down 13 drones out of 14 launched by Russia in an overnight attack on three regions, the country’s air force said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.
Drone debris fell on energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s northwestern region of Rivne, governor Oleksandr Koval said on Telegram. The attack triggered a defence mechanism that cut power to some localities, although it has since been restored.
Drone debris also damaged power lines in central Kirovohrad region with repair work ongoing, its governor said.
The air force shot down 11 drones over the Mykolaiv region, with no details on damage reported by the local governor.
Reuters
