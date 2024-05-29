World / Europe

Ukraine shot down 13 of 14 drones launched by Russia, military says

Drone debris fell on energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s northwestern region of Rivne

29 May 2024 - 08:37
by Anastasiia Malenko
Picture: ADREES LATIF/REUTERS
Kyiv — Ukrainian military shot down 13 drones out of 14 launched by Russia in an overnight attack on three regions, the country’s air force said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.

Drone debris fell on energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s northwestern region of Rivne, governor Oleksandr Koval said on Telegram. The attack triggered a defence mechanism that cut power to some localities, although it has since been restored.

Drone debris also damaged power lines in central Kirovohrad region with repair work ongoing, its governor said.

The air force shot down 11 drones over the Mykolaiv region, with no details on damage reported by the local governor. 

Reuters

Ukraine needs weapons to repel Russia offensive, says defence minister

Western military aid delivered late but F-16 fighter jets expected soon
World
15 hours ago

G7 ‘not ready’ to deploy frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine

Finance chiefs pledge to explore ways to use future income from $300bn of frozen Russian assets and express concern about China’s trade practices
World
2 days ago

Putin takes aim at US assets in Russia for ‘compensation’

His decree lists securities, real estate, movable property and property rights among the US-owned assets liable for seizure
World
5 days ago
