World / Europe

Lithuania’s Gitanas Nauseda declares victory in presidential election

If confirmed, Nauseda’s backing in his bid for a second term will be highest in the country since 1991

26 May 2024 - 20:55
UPDATED 27 May 2024 - 21:46
by Andrius Sytas
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda casts his vote during the first round of the presidential election in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 12 2024. Picture: REUTERS/INTSKALNINS
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda casts his vote during the first round of the presidential election in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 12 2024. Picture: REUTERS/INTSKALNINS

Vilnius — Lithuanian Gitanas Nauseda announced his re-election in a presidential ballot on Sunday, following a campaign dominated by security concerns in the EU and Nato member next door to Russia.

The Baltic nation of 2.8-million people has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion. Like other countries in the region, it worries it could be Moscow's next target.

Ballots from nearly 90% of polling stations showed Nauseda winning roughly three-quarters of the vote, followed by Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte from the ruling centre-right Homeland Union party.

If confirmed by final results, Nauseda’s backing in his bid for a second term will be highest in the country since it split from the Soviet Union in 1991.

A former senior economist with Swedish banking group SEB who is not affiliated with any party, Nauseda won the first round of the election on May 12 with 44% of the votes, short of the 50% he needed for an outright victory.

Just over half of Lithuanians believe a Russian attack is possible or even very likely, according to a ELTA/Baltijos Tyrimai poll conducted between February and March. Russia has regularly dismissed concerns that it might attack a Nato member.

Nauseda told jubilant supporters in the capital Vilnius that he will continue working on the country's defence capabilities.

“Lithuanian independence and freedom is like a fragile vessel which we need to cherish and keep from cracking,” he said.

Both Nauseda and Simonyte support increasing defence spending to at least 3% of Lithuania’s GDP, from the 2.75% planned for this year.

But Nauseda, who is a social conservative, has clashed with Simonyte on other issues, including whether to give a legal recognition to same-sex civil partnerships, which Nauseda opposes.

He has said it would make such unions too similar to marriage, which Lithuania’s constitution only allows between a man and a woman.

Simonyte, a former finance minister and a fiscal hawk, said on Thursday that if she won, “the direction for the country — pro-European, pro-Western — would not change”.

“But I would like quicker progress, more openness and understanding, larger tolerance to people who are different from us”, she said.

Lithuania’s president has a semi-executive role, which includes heading the armed forces, chairing the supreme defence and national security policy body and representing the country at EU and Nato summits.

The president sets foreign and security policy in tandem with the government, can veto laws and has a say in the appointment of key officials such as judges, the chief prosecutor, the chief of defence and the head of the central bank. 

Update: May 27 2024
This story has been updated throughout. 

Reuters

Germany’s business sentiment stagnates in May

Germany’s most prominent leading indicator Ifo’s print comes in lower than expectations
World
8 hours ago

G7 ‘not ready’ to deploy frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine

Finance chiefs pledge to explore ways to use future income from $300bn of frozen Russian assets and express concern about China’s trade practices
World
1 day ago

Estonia accuses Russia of removing buoys on border river

Russian border guards removed navigation markers from the Estonian side of a river
World
4 days ago

Putin takes aim at US assets in Russia for ‘compensation’

His decree lists securities, real estate, movable property and property rights among the US-owned assets liable for seizure
World
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Nedbank CIB spurs healthcare revolution in Zambia
World / Africa
2.
Israel on high alert after Hamas fires missiles ...
World / Middle East
3.
Israeli attack on tent camp kills 45
World / Middle East
4.
ICJ grants SA’s request for Israel to halt ...
World
5.
G7 ‘not ready’ to deploy frozen Russian assets to ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Russia deletes draft proposal to change Baltic Sea border that alarmed Nato

World / Europe

German defence chief says Russia could attack Nato within 5 years

World / Europe

Lithuania points finger at Russia for hammer attack on Navalny aide

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.