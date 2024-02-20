World / Europe

Russia targets brother of Alexei Navalny

20 February 2024 - 17:24
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A picture of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny hangs from a wall in Paris, France, February 19 2024. Picture: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS
A picture of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny hangs from a wall in Paris, France, February 19 2024. Picture: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

Moscow — Russia has initiated a new criminal case against Oleg Navalny, the brother of dead Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday.

TASS did not say under which article of the criminal code the case had been opened, but said police were searching for Oleg Navalny, who was already on the wanted list in connection with another matter.

In 2014, Oleg Navalny was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for fraud in a case Kremlin critics said was trumped up and designed to pile pressure on his late brother.

Reuters

Opposition leader’s widow vows fight ‘for free Russia’

Yulia Navalnaya calls on supporters to battle President Vladimir Putin
World
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Murder most foul gives rise to a martyr

No matter what the Kremlin says, Putin’s regime murdered Alexei Navalny
Opinion
1 day ago

Hundreds held across Russia at events in memory of Navalny

Rights group says largest numbers of arrests in St Petersburg
World
2 days ago

Sunak and Von der Leyen express outrage at Navalny death

British and European Commission leaders join global condemnation after death of Putin critic in Arctic prison
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Israeli cabinet opposes imposition of Palestinian ...
World / Middle East
2.
Netanyahu dismisses poll calls as thousands ...
World / Middle East
3.
Ukraine troops dig in after retreat from Avdiivka
World / Europe
4.
Joe Biden chides Republicans for opposing Ukraine ...
World / Americas
5.
Netanyahu slams Brazil’s Lula for likening Gaza ...
World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.