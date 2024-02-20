Russia targets brother of Alexei Navalny

A picture of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny hangs from a wall in Paris, France, February 19 2024. Picture: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS
Moscow — Russia has initiated a new criminal case against Oleg Navalny, the brother of dead Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday.
TASS did not say under which article of the criminal code the case had been opened, but said police were searching for Oleg Navalny, who was already on the wanted list in connection with another matter.
In 2014, Oleg Navalny was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for fraud in a case Kremlin critics said was trumped up and designed to pile pressure on his late brother.
Reuters
