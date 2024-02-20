World / Europe

Russia arrests woman with US-Russian citizenship on treason charges

20 February 2024 - 20:05
by Guy Faulconbridge
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Moscow — Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday it had detained a 33-year-old woman with dual Russian-US citizenship on suspicion of treason for raising funds for Ukraine’s armed forces.

The resident of Los Angeles had been collecting funds for a Ukrainian organisation whose ultimate beneficiary was the Ukrainian army, the FSB said in a statement. It said it had opened a treason case against the woman, who was not named.

The FSB, the main successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB, said that it had “suppressed the illegal activities of a 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles, who has dual citizenship of Russia and the US, involved in providing financial assistance to a foreign state in activities directed against the security of our country”.

“Since February 2022, she has been proactively collecting funds in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organisations, which were subsequently used to purchase tactical medicine items, equipment, weapons and ammunition by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

A spokesperson for the US embassy in Moscow said: “We are aware of the reports, however due to privacy considerations we have nothing further to convey at this moment.”

Reuters

Putin victory in March presidential election will not be legitimate, says Navalnaya

Yulia Navalnaya urges the West not to recognise Russia's March election
World
4 hours ago

Baby you can drive my car: Putin sends Kim a Russia-made Aurus

Kim Jong-un is believed to be a car enthusiast with a big collection of luxury foreign vehicles that are most likely smuggled in
World
12 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Murder most foul gives rise to a martyr

No matter what the Kremlin says, Putin’s regime murdered Alexei Navalny
Opinion
1 day ago

Russia claims Avdiivka but Ukrainian soldiers holed up at coke plant

Fall of city is biggest gain since capture of Bakhmut
World
2 days ago

Hundreds held across Russia at events in memory of Navalny

Rights group says largest numbers of arrests in St Petersburg
World
2 days ago
