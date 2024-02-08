Zelensky replaces Ukraine’s army chief

Commander in chief of the Ukrainian army Valeriy Zaluzhnyi poses with unnamed soldiers in Kyiv, Ukraine, August 24 2023. Picture: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS
Kyiv — President Volodymyr Zelensky replaced Ukraine’s popular army chief with his ground forces commander on Thursday, a gamble at a time when Russian forces are gaining the upper hand nearly two years into the war.
The shake-up ushering in new military leadership comes after months of speculation about a rift between Zelensky and army chief Gen Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who many Ukrainians see as a national hero.
“As of today, a new management team takes over the leadership of the armed forces of Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a statement.
He named Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi as new armed forces chief.
Syrskyi, commander of ground forces, takes the helm amid deep uncertainty as Kyiv awaits vital military aid from the US, delayed by political infighting for months.
With Ukraine struggling to reform its army mobilisation programme rapidly, Zaluzhnyi’s could deal a blow to the morale of troops on a 1,000km front. It could also backfire politically, hitting Zelensky’s ratings.
Polling surveys put the public’s trust in Zaluzhnyi, known by some as the “Iron General”, above 90% versus Zelensky’s 77% late last year.
The military shake-up unfolded over a series of statements in which Zelensky said he met Zaluzhnyi to discuss changes in the military leadership. He said he asked the general to remain on his “team”.
In his statement, Zaluzhnyi said he had an “important and serious conversation” with Zelensky, and a decision was made to change battlefield tactics and strategy.
“The tasks of 2022 are different from the tasks of 2024. Therefore, everyone must change and adapt to new realities as well, to win together too,” he said.
The two statements were published within moments of each other, suggesting that the two most prominent wartime figures in Ukraine co-ordinated closely to put on a display of unity.
Reuters
