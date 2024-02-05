A man is silhouetted as he walks past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain. File photo: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS
London — Britain’s unemployment rate was much lower late in 2023 than previously thought, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Monday, citing re-weighted survey results that might add to the Bank of England’s (BOE’s) caution about cutting interest rates quickly.
The new data — which reflects the latest estimates of the UK’s population — showed an unemployment rate of 3.9% in the three months to November, compared with 4.2% provided by the ONS in January on a temporary, experimental basis.
The BOE is watching the UK’s labour market closely as it considers whether inflation pressures in the economy have cooled enough for it to cut its benchmark interest rate from its highest level in nearly 16 years at 5.25%. The ONS said the UK’s inactivity rate — measuring people out of work and not looking for it — was estimated at 21.9% over the same period, up from 20.8%.
Lower unemployment in UK bodes ill for rate cut
Reuters
