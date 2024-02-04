World / Europe

German minister suggests corporate tax reform

04 February 2024 - 14:29
by Christoph Steitz
German economic affairs and climate action minister Robert Habeck speaks during a session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, on February 1 2024. Picture: LIESA JOHANNSSEN/REUTERS
German economic affairs and climate action minister Robert Habeck speaks during a session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, on February 1 2024. Picture: LIESA JOHANNSSEN/REUTERS

Frankfurt — German economy minister Robert Habeck has floated the idea of a reform of the country’s corporate taxes as one way to take pressure off companies that face many challenges, including high energy costs.

“I also see that we have an overall corporate taxation that is no longer competitive and conducive to investment,” Habeck told weekly Welt am Sonntag.

“This is precisely why we should consider how we can, for example, finance tax relief, tax incentives for investments in the future,” he said. It will also be a way to unleash economic forces, he said.

