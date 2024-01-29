World / Europe

King Charles leaves hospital after prostate treatment

UK’s Princess Kate departed hours before after recovering from surgery

29 January 2024 - 18:20
by Sachin Ravikumar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen leaving The London Clinic on January 29 2024 in London, England. The King has been receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate, spending three nights at the London Clinic. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images
Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen leaving The London Clinic on January 29 2024 in London, England. The King has been receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate, spending three nights at the London Clinic. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

London — Britain’s King Charles left hospital on Monday after a three-night stay following treatment for an enlarged prostate, television footage showed.

The king, 75, who was admitted for a planned procedure on Friday, waved at crowds as he headed home from the London Clinic accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla.

He left hours after his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, left the same facility following her two-week recovery from abdominal surgery.

Reuters

King Charles in London hospital for prostate treatment

Charles, 75, is undergoing a ‘corrective procedure’ for a benign condition which is common among men over 50
World
3 days ago

Britain to loan back looted royal regalia to Ghana

Two British museums are returning 32 gold and silver items for three years — 150 years after they were looted in a colonial war
World
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ICJ will rule on Russia-Ukraine alleged genocide ...
World / Europe
2.
Chinese industrial overcapacity flooding EU opens ...
World / Asia
3.
Pressure builds on Joe Biden to attack Iran after ...
World
4.
Anti-Muslim incidents rocket in US amid ...
World / Americas
5.
El Al airline suspends Israel-SA route
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.