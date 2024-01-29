King Charles leaves hospital after prostate treatment

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen leaving The London Clinic on January 29 2024 in London, England. The King has been receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate, spending three nights at the London Clinic. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images
London — Britain’s King Charles left hospital on Monday after a three-night stay following treatment for an enlarged prostate, television footage showed.
The king, 75, who was admitted for a planned procedure on Friday, waved at crowds as he headed home from the London Clinic accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla.
He left hours after his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, left the same facility following her two-week recovery from abdominal surgery.
Reuters
