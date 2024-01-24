World / Europe

Russian plane crashes with Ukrainian POWs on board

Prisoners were part of a proposed exchange, state-run news agency RIA says

24 January 2024 - 12:38
by Felix Light
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Russian military transport plane crashes near Yablonovo, Belgorod Region, Russia, January 24 2024, in this screen grab from a social media video obtained by Reuters. Picture: REUTERS
A Russian military transport plane crashes near Yablonovo, Belgorod Region, Russia, January 24 2024, in this screen grab from a social media video obtained by Reuters. Picture: REUTERS

Moscow — A Russian military transport plane crashed near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday and state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying it was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) to be exchanged in a swap.

RIA cited the defence ministry as saying the Ilyushin Il-76 was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew members and three other people when it crashed. There was no immediate information on the cause.

Details of who was on board couldn’t immediately be verified.

Video posted on the Telegram messenger app by Baza, a channel linked to Russian security services, showed a large aircraft falling towards the ground and exploding in a vast fireball.

The Il-76 is a military transport aircraft designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment and weapons. It has a normal crew of five, and can carry up to 90 passengers.

Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that an unspecified “incident” had occurred in the region’s Korochansky district, northeast of Belgorod city, and that he was going to inspect the site. He said investigators and emergency workers were on the scene.

The Kremlin said in response to a reporter’s question that it was looking into the situation.

The Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has come under frequent attack from Ukraine in recent months, including a December missile strike that killed 25 people.

Reuters

Ukraine war drives shift in Russian nuclear thinking — IISS study

Western analysts and policymakers have been closely tracking a debate among Russian military experts about whether Moscow should lower its threshold ...
World
2 days ago

EU seeks to beef up economic security plans

There is though a growing appreciation that the bloc needs to combine its economic weight to compete with the likes of China and the US
World
5 hours ago

Russian Baltic Sea gas terminal hit in suspected Ukrainian drone attack

Novatek, the country’s largest liquefied natural gas producer, suspends some operations due to a fire at the facility
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Netanyahu rejects Hamas’ conditions for hostage ...
World / Middle East
2.
Turkey approves Sweden’s Nato membership bid
World / Europe
3.
Switzerland says criminal complaints filed ...
World
4.
IDF suffers heavy casualties, with 24 killed in ...
World / Middle East
5.
Britain to extend deadline for N Ireland to ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Early-morning Russian air strikes hit Kyiv and Kharkiv

World / Europe

Ukraine war drives shift in Russian nuclear thinking — IISS study

World / Europe

Turkey approves Sweden’s Nato membership bid

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.