Local residents stand near their apartment building damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv on January 23 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Kyiv — Russia unleashed its latest mass air strike on Ukraine, local officials said on Tuesday, killing several people and wounding about 50 others.
The early-morning missile attack mostly targeted the country’s two largest cities, the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv in the east.
At least two people were killed and 35 wounded in Kharkiv in strikes on apartment buildings, according to police and the regional governor. Reports varied about the exact number of dead and injured. Rescue workers were still digging through rubble to search for survivors, mayor Ihor Terekhov told local television.
Kyiv city officials said up to 18 had been wounded after strikes on three districts, adding that several apartments had caught fire in the attack. They were also clarifying reports of one fatality.
Witnesses reported hearing several waves of explosions in and around Kyiv and saw burning debris falling from the sky.
One person was also killed in the southeastern city of Pavlohrad, the regional governor said.
Ukraine’s air force said the military had destroyed 21 of 41 missiles of various types launched by Russia.
Officials in the northern region of Sumy also said critical infrastructure had been damaged by a missile strike on the city of Shostka.
Russia, which did not immediately comment on the attack, has carried out regular air strikes on cities and civilian infrastructure far behind the front line of its nearly two-year-old invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow had accused Kyiv on Sunday of shelling the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, killing 27 people. Ukrainian forces said Russia bore responsibility for the attack.
Early-morning Russian air strikes hit Kyiv and Kharkiv
Kyiv — Russia unleashed its latest mass air strike on Ukraine, local officials said on Tuesday, killing several people and wounding about 50 others.
The early-morning missile attack mostly targeted the country’s two largest cities, the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv in the east.
At least two people were killed and 35 wounded in Kharkiv in strikes on apartment buildings, according to police and the regional governor. Reports varied about the exact number of dead and injured. Rescue workers were still digging through rubble to search for survivors, mayor Ihor Terekhov told local television.
Kyiv city officials said up to 18 had been wounded after strikes on three districts, adding that several apartments had caught fire in the attack. They were also clarifying reports of one fatality.
Witnesses reported hearing several waves of explosions in and around Kyiv and saw burning debris falling from the sky.
One person was also killed in the southeastern city of Pavlohrad, the regional governor said.
Ukraine’s air force said the military had destroyed 21 of 41 missiles of various types launched by Russia.
Officials in the northern region of Sumy also said critical infrastructure had been damaged by a missile strike on the city of Shostka.
Russia, which did not immediately comment on the attack, has carried out regular air strikes on cities and civilian infrastructure far behind the front line of its nearly two-year-old invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow had accused Kyiv on Sunday of shelling the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, killing 27 people. Ukrainian forces said Russia bore responsibility for the attack.
Reuters
Ukraine war drives shift in Russian nuclear thinking — IISS study
Russian Baltic Sea gas terminal hit in suspected Ukrainian drone attack
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.