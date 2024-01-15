Trains on the platform at Waterloo Station as a station worker stands nearby, on the first day of national rail strike in London, June 21 2022. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS
London — Britain’s train drivers will stage a fresh round of strikes in a long-running dispute over pay which will affect services across the country from January 29 to February 6, the Aslef trade union said on Monday.
Drivers working across 16 train companies will stage one-day strikes at different times with an overtime ban set to impact the whole nine-day period, Aslef said.
“We have given the government every opportunity to come to the table but it is now a year since we had any contact from the department for transport,” Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said.
In response to the union’s members decision to walk out, the department for transport (DfT) said it was very disappointing to see Aslef “continuing to target” those who travel to work, school and medical appointments by train.
The current pay offer would bring the average salary for train drivers to £65,000, the DfT statement said.
“The Aslef leadership should do the right thing and let their members decide,” a DfT spokesperson said.
Britons have faced severe travel disruption since 2022, as a cost-of-living crisis spurred demands by transport workers for higher pay.
The Rail Delivery Group, which represents Britain’s train operators, said despite the railway’s financial challenges the drivers had been offered a salary that was well above the national average.
UK train drivers plan week of strikes in late January
Britons have faced severe travel disruption since 2022, as a cost-of-living crisis spurred demands by transport workers for higher pay
London — Britain’s train drivers will stage a fresh round of strikes in a long-running dispute over pay which will affect services across the country from January 29 to February 6, the Aslef trade union said on Monday.
Drivers working across 16 train companies will stage one-day strikes at different times with an overtime ban set to impact the whole nine-day period, Aslef said.
“We have given the government every opportunity to come to the table but it is now a year since we had any contact from the department for transport,” Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said.
In response to the union’s members decision to walk out, the department for transport (DfT) said it was very disappointing to see Aslef “continuing to target” those who travel to work, school and medical appointments by train.
The current pay offer would bring the average salary for train drivers to £65,000, the DfT statement said.
“The Aslef leadership should do the right thing and let their members decide,” a DfT spokesperson said.
Britons have faced severe travel disruption since 2022, as a cost-of-living crisis spurred demands by transport workers for higher pay.
The Rail Delivery Group, which represents Britain’s train operators, said despite the railway’s financial challenges the drivers had been offered a salary that was well above the national average.
Reuters
Strike brings German transport to a standstill
UK teachers, train drivers and bureaucrats strike for higher pay
Mass walkouts in Britain: Half a million public servants protest pay cuts
National pay strike hits French energy sector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.