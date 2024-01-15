Remember Ukraine, pleads UN’s aid chief

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths. File photo: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS
Geneva — The UN appealed for $4.2bn from donors on Monday to support ravaged communities in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in 2024, as war rages nearly two years on from Russia’s invasion.
“Please do not forget Ukraine while there are many other places in the world that grab our attention,” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths urged diplomats in Geneva.
As part of the appeal for funding, OCHA is asking for $3.1 bn to help 8.5-million people in dire need of humanitarian aid in 2024. The UN refugee agency is seeking $1.1bn to support 2.3-million Ukrainian refugees and their host communities.
The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) received 67% of the $3.9bn it appealed for in 2023. It has reduced its appeal for 2024 to prioritise the people most in need as other humanitarian crises around the globe, including in Gaza and Sudan, require urgent funding.
“We are deliberately reducing the amount of money we are asking for — not because we think the needs are diminishing or the war is getting any better for the people of Ukraine — but because we need to prioritise,” Griffiths said.
“We understand well that we are up in a severe competition with other parts of the world, the brutal truth of the competition of aid programmes with each other.”
OCHA said more than 14.6-million people, or 40% of Ukraine’s population, will need humanitarian assistance in 2024 due to Russia’s invasion and attacks.
More than 3.3-million of the people in need live in front-line communities in the east and the south of the country, including in territories occupied by Russia, which OCHA humanitarian convoys have been unable to access since the start of the conflict.
“We continue to remain in negotiation with the Russian government about how to get access to those people who are perhaps in the most urgent of need since it has now been two years since any real, effective, regular, reliable humanitarian aid has reached them,” Griffiths told reporters.
Russia’s invasion, launched in February 2022, has forced about 6.3-million people to flee abroad. About 4-million people, including nearly 1-million children, remain displaced in the country, according to OCHA.
“Let us not forget. I’m very worried that two years into this crisis, we already have to say this,” said Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
“We had to say, until recently, ‘Don’t forget other crises because everybody was focusing on this one. This volatility is a killer, literally.”
Remember Ukraine, pleads UN’s aid chief
Two years ago, people forgot other crises when Russia invaded, now the tide of sympathy has changed
Geneva — The UN appealed for $4.2bn from donors on Monday to support ravaged communities in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in 2024, as war rages nearly two years on from Russia’s invasion.
“Please do not forget Ukraine while there are many other places in the world that grab our attention,” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths urged diplomats in Geneva.
As part of the appeal for funding, OCHA is asking for $3.1 bn to help 8.5-million people in dire need of humanitarian aid in 2024. The UN refugee agency is seeking $1.1bn to support 2.3-million Ukrainian refugees and their host communities.
The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) received 67% of the $3.9bn it appealed for in 2023. It has reduced its appeal for 2024 to prioritise the people most in need as other humanitarian crises around the globe, including in Gaza and Sudan, require urgent funding.
“We are deliberately reducing the amount of money we are asking for — not because we think the needs are diminishing or the war is getting any better for the people of Ukraine — but because we need to prioritise,” Griffiths said.
“We understand well that we are up in a severe competition with other parts of the world, the brutal truth of the competition of aid programmes with each other.”
OCHA said more than 14.6-million people, or 40% of Ukraine’s population, will need humanitarian assistance in 2024 due to Russia’s invasion and attacks.
More than 3.3-million of the people in need live in front-line communities in the east and the south of the country, including in territories occupied by Russia, which OCHA humanitarian convoys have been unable to access since the start of the conflict.
“We continue to remain in negotiation with the Russian government about how to get access to those people who are perhaps in the most urgent of need since it has now been two years since any real, effective, regular, reliable humanitarian aid has reached them,” Griffiths told reporters.
Russia’s invasion, launched in February 2022, has forced about 6.3-million people to flee abroad. About 4-million people, including nearly 1-million children, remain displaced in the country, according to OCHA.
“Let us not forget. I’m very worried that two years into this crisis, we already have to say this,” said Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
“We had to say, until recently, ‘Don’t forget other crises because everybody was focusing on this one. This volatility is a killer, literally.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Top diplomats meet in Davos on Ukraine peace formula
Russian Orthodox priest faces expulsion for refusing to pray for victory
Moscow says US plan to confiscate Russian assets is ‘21st century piracy’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.