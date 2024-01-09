France’s new prime minister may rejuvenate Macron’s presidency

Newly appointed French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal delivers a speech in the courtyard of the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, on January 9 2024. Picture: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/REUTERS
Paris — Emmanuel Macron appointed 34-year-old education minister Gabriel Attal as his new prime minister on Tuesday, as the French president seeks to breathe new life into his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections.
The move will not necessarily lead to any big political shift, but signals a desire for Macron to try to move beyond 2023’s unpopular pension and immigration reforms and improve his centrist party’s chances in the June EU ballot.
Opinion polls show Macron’s camp trailing far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s party by about eight to 10 percentage points.
Attal, a close Macron ally who became a household name as government spokesperson during the Covid-19 pandemic, will replace outgoing Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.
One of the country’s most popular politicians in recent opinion polls, Attal has made a name for himself as a savvy minister, at ease on radio shows and in parliament. He will be France’s youngest prime minister and the first to be openly gay.
“Gabriel Attal is a bit like the Macron of 2017,” said MP Patrick Vignal, referring to the point at which the president first took office as the youngest leader in modern French history, at the time a popular figure among voters.
Vignal, who belongs to Macron’s Renaissance party and first met Attal more than 10 years ago, added that the education minister “is clear, he has authority”.
Attal and Macron would have a combined age just below that of Joe Biden, who is running for a second mandate in 2024’s US presidential election.
Macron has struggled to deal with a more turbulent parliament since losing his absolute majority shortly after being re-elected in 2022. “The Macron-Attal duo can bring a new lease of life [to the government],” said Harris Interactive pollster Jean-Daniel Levy.
But opposition leaders were quick to say they did not expect much from the change in prime minister, with Macron himself having taken on much of the decision-making.
“Elisabeth Borne, Gabriel Attal or someone else, I don’t care, it will just be the same policies,” Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure told France Inter radio.
France’s new prime minister may rejuvenate Macron’s presidency
Popular and openly gay 34-year-old education minister Gabriel Attal elevated
Paris — Emmanuel Macron appointed 34-year-old education minister Gabriel Attal as his new prime minister on Tuesday, as the French president seeks to breathe new life into his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections.
The move will not necessarily lead to any big political shift, but signals a desire for Macron to try to move beyond 2023’s unpopular pension and immigration reforms and improve his centrist party’s chances in the June EU ballot.
Opinion polls show Macron’s camp trailing far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s party by about eight to 10 percentage points.
Attal, a close Macron ally who became a household name as government spokesperson during the Covid-19 pandemic, will replace outgoing Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.
One of the country’s most popular politicians in recent opinion polls, Attal has made a name for himself as a savvy minister, at ease on radio shows and in parliament. He will be France’s youngest prime minister and the first to be openly gay.
“Gabriel Attal is a bit like the Macron of 2017,” said MP Patrick Vignal, referring to the point at which the president first took office as the youngest leader in modern French history, at the time a popular figure among voters.
Vignal, who belongs to Macron’s Renaissance party and first met Attal more than 10 years ago, added that the education minister “is clear, he has authority”.
Attal and Macron would have a combined age just below that of Joe Biden, who is running for a second mandate in 2024’s US presidential election.
Macron has struggled to deal with a more turbulent parliament since losing his absolute majority shortly after being re-elected in 2022. “The Macron-Attal duo can bring a new lease of life [to the government],” said Harris Interactive pollster Jean-Daniel Levy.
But opposition leaders were quick to say they did not expect much from the change in prime minister, with Macron himself having taken on much of the decision-making.
“Elisabeth Borne, Gabriel Attal or someone else, I don’t care, it will just be the same policies,” Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure told France Inter radio.
Reuters
French president Macron poised to name new prime minister
Buying property in Portugal is no longer a route to a ‘golden visa’
Four killed in combined Russian air strike on Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
France’s biggest supermarket chain presses producers for price cuts
French president Macron poised to name new prime minister
Italy formally exits China’s Belt and Road Initiative
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.