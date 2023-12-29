Russia says it has list of Western assets to seize if its property is confiscated

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS
Moscow — The Kremlin warned the West on Friday that it had a list of US, European and other assets that would be seized if G7 leaders confiscated $300bn in frozen Russian central bank reserves.
When they meet in February, leaders of the Group of Seven major industrialised nations will discuss a new legal theory that would enable seizure of frozen Russian assets, two sources familiar with the plans and a British official said on Thursday.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said any such move by the West would be “theft”, violate international law and undermine reserve currencies, the global financial system and the world economy.
“It will be a significant blow to the main parameters of the international economy, it will undermine the international economy,” Peskov told reporters.
“It will undermine the confidence of other countries in the US as well as in the EU as economic guarantors. Therefore, such actions are fraught with very, very serious consequences.”
Asked if there was a list of Western assets Russia could seize in retaliation, Peskov said: “Yes, there is.” But he would not say which assets were on the list.
After President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, the US and its allies prohibited transactions with Russia’s central bank and finance ministry, blocking about $300bn in sovereign Russian assets in the West.
US and UK officials worked in recent months to jump-start efforts to confiscate Russian assets immobilised in Belgium and other European cities. They hope G7 leaders agree to issue a stronger statement when they meet in late February, two years after Moscow invaded Ukraine, three sources told Reuters.
Threat to contest seizures in court
The legality of confiscating Russian sovereign assets is not clear cut. Russia has repeatedly said it will contest any seizures in court.
Supporters of seizing Russian assets say that the war in Ukraine is illegal, and frozen Russian money should be given to Ukraine for reconstruction or even to fight Russian forces.
But Russian officials say that the West has fought several wars of doubtful legality including the 2003-2011 US-led war in Iraq. Some lawyers question if confiscation is legal in international law.
No decisions had been made, and several countries, including the US and Britain, would require legislation to to establish authority to carry out such seizures, said sources.
Russia reduced its US Treasuries holdings since 2014. Some in the US have warned that confiscating Russian assets may prompt other big powers, including China, to shun US and European currencies and government bonds.
Though the Russian central bank has not said which assets have been frozen, most of the bonds and deposits are denominated in euros as well as some in US dollars and British pounds, according to publicly available data detailing holdings at the start of 2022.
Some Russian officials have suggested that if Russian assets are confiscated then foreign investors’ assets stuck in special type C accounts in Russia could face the same fate. Some foreign assets were effectively locked in the C accounts.
It is not clear exactly how much money is in these accounts, but Russian officials have said it is comparable to the $300 billion of frozen Russian reserves.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said last week that there were significant funds in the C accounts. Russia’s central bank refused to comment.
Russia says it has list of Western assets to seize if its property is confiscated
With legality of seizures unclear, Kremlin threatens court action against such actions by West
Moscow — The Kremlin warned the West on Friday that it had a list of US, European and other assets that would be seized if G7 leaders confiscated $300bn in frozen Russian central bank reserves.
When they meet in February, leaders of the Group of Seven major industrialised nations will discuss a new legal theory that would enable seizure of frozen Russian assets, two sources familiar with the plans and a British official said on Thursday.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said any such move by the West would be “theft”, violate international law and undermine reserve currencies, the global financial system and the world economy.
“It will be a significant blow to the main parameters of the international economy, it will undermine the international economy,” Peskov told reporters.
“It will undermine the confidence of other countries in the US as well as in the EU as economic guarantors. Therefore, such actions are fraught with very, very serious consequences.”
Asked if there was a list of Western assets Russia could seize in retaliation, Peskov said: “Yes, there is.” But he would not say which assets were on the list.
After President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, the US and its allies prohibited transactions with Russia’s central bank and finance ministry, blocking about $300bn in sovereign Russian assets in the West.
US and UK officials worked in recent months to jump-start efforts to confiscate Russian assets immobilised in Belgium and other European cities. They hope G7 leaders agree to issue a stronger statement when they meet in late February, two years after Moscow invaded Ukraine, three sources told Reuters.
Threat to contest seizures in court
The legality of confiscating Russian sovereign assets is not clear cut. Russia has repeatedly said it will contest any seizures in court.
Supporters of seizing Russian assets say that the war in Ukraine is illegal, and frozen Russian money should be given to Ukraine for reconstruction or even to fight Russian forces.
But Russian officials say that the West has fought several wars of doubtful legality including the 2003-2011 US-led war in Iraq. Some lawyers question if confiscation is legal in international law.
No decisions had been made, and several countries, including the US and Britain, would require legislation to to establish authority to carry out such seizures, said sources.
Russia reduced its US Treasuries holdings since 2014. Some in the US have warned that confiscating Russian assets may prompt other big powers, including China, to shun US and European currencies and government bonds.
Though the Russian central bank has not said which assets have been frozen, most of the bonds and deposits are denominated in euros as well as some in US dollars and British pounds, according to publicly available data detailing holdings at the start of 2022.
Some Russian officials have suggested that if Russian assets are confiscated then foreign investors’ assets stuck in special type C accounts in Russia could face the same fate. Some foreign assets were effectively locked in the C accounts.
It is not clear exactly how much money is in these accounts, but Russian officials have said it is comparable to the $300 billion of frozen Russian reserves.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said last week that there were significant funds in the C accounts. Russia’s central bank refused to comment.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Antiwar presidential candidate barred from challenging Putin
NEWS ANALYSIS: Russia faces mighty obstacle in western LNG sanctions
PETER APPS: Year of elections, especially in US, to shape Ukraine, Gaza and ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.