WASHINGTON — The US will provide up to $250m in arms and equipment to Ukraine in the final package of aid this year to help Kyiv in its war with Russia, secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden asked Congress to provide another $61bn in aid to Ukraine, but Republicans are refusing to approve the assistance without an agreement with Democrats to tighten security along the US-Mexico border.
The White House has warned that without the additional appropriation US aid will run out by the end of the year for Ukraine’s fight to retake territory occupied by Russian forces since that country invaded in February 2022.
“Over the course of this year, the US has provided 34 military aid packages worth over $24bn... We will always be grateful for all of this support,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday on the X social media platform.
Blinken said the latest aid package includes air defence munitions, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems, artillery ammunition, anti-armour munitions and more than 15-million rounds of ammunition.
Zelensky said it will cover Ukraine’s “most pressing needs”.
The US Congress has approved more than $110bn for Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, but it has not approved any funds since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives from Democrats in January 2023.
US to provide Ukraine with up to $250m in arms and equipment
This is the final aid package for 2023 as Republicans stall Biden's request to Congress for another $61bn in aid
