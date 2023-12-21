New Polish government shuts down TV news channel

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk attends the first government sitting at the Prime Minister Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland on December 18 2023. File photo: MACIEK JAZWIECKI/AGENCJA WYBORCZA.PL via REUTERS
Warsaw — Poland’s new government took a public news channel off the air on Wednesday and dismissed executives from state media to restore “impartiality”, the culture ministry said, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s reform drive faced its first big test.
Tusk’s pro-EU coalition took power last week from the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, which critics say damaged judicial independence, soured EU relations and turned state-owned media into an outlet for propaganda during its eight years in office.
Tusk’s plans for change, though, are facing a fight from the outset from the former ruling party, with Tusk’s predecessor, Mateusz Morawiecki, called the management dismissals illegal and a takeover.
The dismissals at state broadcaster TVP and news agency PAP on Wednesday came after the new parliament on Tuesday adopted a resolution for restoring public media impartiality. The resolution called on “all state authorities to immediately take action aimed at restoring constitutional order in terms of citizens’ access to reliable information and the functioning of public media”.
The state-run 24-hour news channel TVP Info, a strong critic of Tusk that has sought to portray him as dishonest and under the sway of Germany and Russia, stopped broadcasting.
“The end of TVPiS,” the biggest party in the new government, Civic Platform, said on social media platform X after TVP Info stopped airing.
The government has vowed to create stations that take a more balanced approach to public service broadcasting. On Wednesday, public TV did not air its main evening news bulletin, replacing it with a journalist pledging that from Thursday it would present “photographs, not paintings”.
PiS on Wednesday sharply attacked the dismissals from the state broadcaster. Police were called as some politicians appeared at TVP headquarters and other state media offices. Protesters gathered in the evening outside TVP offices in Poland’s capital and smaller cities.
Supporters of TVP Info say shutting it would damage pluralism by removing a conservative voice. The broadcaster has backed PiS’s hard line on EU migration debates.
PiS politicians had already appeared on Tuesday evening at TVP to “defend democracy” — as their leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, told reporters outside, according to media footage.
“It is clear that PiS politicians do not defend media freedom, they defend freedom for their own propaganda,” Milosz Motyka, from coalition party PSL, said on Polsat News.
Police were called on Wednesday to maintain order as PiS politicians occupied TVP and other state media buildings. “For us, it doesn’t matter who the report comes from, regardless of whether they are PiS [legislators] or from another party,” police spokesperson Sylwester Marczak told a news conference.
The head of the National Broadcasting Council, PiS-backed Maciej Swirski, said the dismissal of public media authorities breaks the law and “recalls the worst times of martial law”, referring to events during the communist era in Poland.
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda called on the government to obey the law, adding that “a political goal cannot constitute an excuse for violating constitutional principles and the law”.
PiS legislator and former deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski said he had submitted a report to the prosecutor’s office on suspicion that the culture minister and his associates had committed a crime.
Culture minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz said protests by PiS would not change the dismissals. “Have a little patience,” he told legislators when asked about PiS’s actions in parliament, according to news website Wyborcza.pl.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called on the government to adopt a comprehensive bill on the independence of the public media and on decreasing political influence in their oversight, funding and leadership appointment after a public debate involving experts and civil society. “The public media belong neither to PiS nor to any other party. For the same reason, the public media need an ambitious and widely consulted reform going beyond a personnel overhaul,” said Pavol Szalai.
New Polish government shuts down TV news channel
Donald Tusk’s coalition moves rapidly to sweep some executives out of the state broadcaster
