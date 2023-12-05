World / Europe

Putin heads to UAE and Saudi Arabia, courts Iran’s leader

Putin is to visit Abu Dhabi not Dubai, which is hosting the COP28 summit

05 December 2023 - 17:07
by Vladimir Soldatkin and Dmitry Antonov
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech in Moscow, Russia, December 4 2023. Picture: SPUTNIK/VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech in Moscow, Russia, December 4 2023. Picture: SPUTNIK/VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/REUTERS

Moscow — The Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday President Vladimir Putin would visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and host Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow the following day.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said Russia co-operates with the three countries in the Opec+ group of oil producers and that the voluntary production cuts agreed to by the oil cartel last week will take time to kick in.

Voluntary supply cuts would total about 2.2-million barrels per day (bpd) from January, and include an extension of existing Saudi and Russian voluntary cuts of 1.3-million bpd.

The supply cuts were greeted with scepticism by the oil market because of doubts whether they would be fully implemented.

Asked if Putin would discuss oil market co-operation on his Gulf trip, Peskov said: “These discussions are held within the Opec+ format, but of course co-operation in this area is always on the agenda.”

The Kremlin confirmed that Putin would hold talks with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, on co-operation within Opec+.

Putin and the crown prince have developed close ties and were instrumental in forging the 2016 deal that formed the Opec+ group comprising Opec oil-producing states and Russian allies.

Supply cuts

Apart from energy issues, Putin is keen to cultivate the Gulf states as part of his drive to build a global alliance with non-Western countries and demonstrate what he says is the failure of the US and its allies to isolate Russia with sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine since February 2022.

Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine would also be discussed during Putin’s trip.

Dubai, the UAE’s largest city, is hosting the COP28 global climate summit. However, a Russian representative at the event said Putin would be going to Abu Dhabi, not to Dubai, and would not take part in the summit.

Peskov said the agenda for Thursday’s visit to Moscow by Raisi was likely to include regional issues including the war in Gaza.

Iran backs the militant Palestinian group Hamas, Israel’s enemy which the US and EU have designated as a terrorist organisation. Russia has angered Israel by hosting a Hamas delegation in Moscow.

Reuters 

White House says clock is ticking on US funding for Ukraine

Biden administration needs congressional action by year's end to keep helping Kyiv defend itself against Russia
World
1 day ago

Kazakhs warn fresh nuclear testing will destroy humanity

Many point to several deaths from cancer in an area where hundreds of tests were conducted
World
5 days ago

Russia bans ‘extremist’ LGBTQ+ movement

Move is part of a pattern of increasing restrictions on expressions of sexual orientation and gender identity
World
5 days ago

EMILE MYBURGH: Discovery of oil reserves revives Venezuela’s dispute with Guyana

Referendum asks Venezuelans whether they should formally annex Essequibo region
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US charges former diplomat with spying for Cuba
World / Americas
2.
Egypt’s economy tanks as Sisi eyes a third term ...
World / Africa
3.
Climbers were warned of danger of climbing ...
World / Asia
4.
Some Israeli hostages declared dead in absentia
World / Middle East
5.
Fighting worsens in southern Gaza offensive
World / Middle East

Related Articles

‘Brics needs to define its main purpose’ — Mbeki

National

Oil prices steady amid uncertainty over Opec output cuts

Markets

Government has no plans to meet visiting Hamas officials, says Ntshavheni

National

MIA SWART: Kissinger and the myth of Western accountability

Opinion / Columnists

Commercial tanker attacked in Gulf of Aden is now safe

World / Middle East

Ukraine aerospace sector push for Western partners meets with scepticism

World / Europe

First empty lorries pass through new crossing at Ukraine-Poland border

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.