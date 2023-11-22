World / Europe

Nigeria court grants bail to former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele

Emefiele resigned in August, paving the way for Bola Tinubu to appoint his successor

22 November 2023 - 21:44
by Camillus Eboh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Abuja — A Nigerian court on Wednesday freed on bail former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele, who has been charged with six counts of fraud and corruption.

Emefiele, who was suspended as head of the central bank in June and detained by the security services, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Judge Hamza Muazu granted Emefiele bail subject to the provision of a 300-million naira (roughly $333,000) bond and two sureties with properties in the upmarket Maitama district of the country’s capital Abuja.

The judge asked Emefiele to deposit his travelling documents with the court and remain in Abuja while the case against him proceeded.

Emefiele has been accused of “conferring corrupt advantage”. Prosecutors reduced the charges from a previous 20-count indictment, which he faced along with two others, so he could be tried separately and quickly.

The former bank chief has not commented publicly on the case.

Emefiele was governor for nine years, mostly under President Bola Tinubu’s predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. He oversaw a much-criticised system of multiple exchange rates used to keep the local naira currency artificially strong.

He resigned in August, paving the way for Tinubu’s appointment of new central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso.

Tinubu said at his inauguration in May that central bank policy needed “thorough housecleaning”.

Reuters 

Nigerian ex-central bank chief remanded in custody pending bail hearing

Emefiele, who has not commented publicly on the case, was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on June 9 and was arrested a day later
World
5 days ago

Nigeria lifts forex ban on 43 items amid naira slump

Central bank's market-friendly move ends an eight-year ban on purchase of dollars to import items including rice, cement and poultry
World
1 month ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Nigerian reforms show Ramaphosa’s paper tigers how it is done

President Bola Tinubu is gaining admirers for the speed with which he is implementing economic policies
Opinion
4 months ago

Nigeria extends deadline to trade in old naira notes

Central bank grants more time amid a shortage of the new notes that could affect businesses and millions of Nigerians
World
9 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Finland to close most of its borders with Russia, ...
World / Europe
2.
Nigeria court grants bail to former central bank ...
World / Europe
3.
Rabobank fined €26.6m over bond trading cartel
World / Europe
4.
Activists take to courts to battle ‘climate ...
World
5.
Death toll of Brazzaville stadium stampede rises ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.