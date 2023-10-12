Bernie Ecclestone avoids jail after pleading guilty to tax fraud

London — Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone was spared an immediate prison sentence on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to misleading Britain’s tax authority about overseas assets worth more than £400m.
Ecclestone has also agreed to a civil settlement with the revenue service, under which he will pay £652.6m covering tax, interest and penalties for 18 tax years from 1994 to 2022, prosecutor Richard Wright said.
The 92-year-old appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court and pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation, just over a month before he was due to stand trial.
Ecclestone admitted giving a misleading answer to the revenue service at a July 2015 meeting, when he said he had established only a single trust in favour of his daughters and was not a beneficiary or settlor of any other trust.
He was in fact the settlor and beneficiary of various trusts, including one which held a company that sent £416m to a bank account in Singapore in 2010, the revenue service said.
Judge Simon Bryan gave Ecclestone a 17-month prison sentence suspended for two years, meaning he will only go to jail if he commits another criminal offence during that time.
Ecclestone’s lawyer, Clare Montgomery, told the court Ecclestone “did not know the true position” about whether he was the beneficiary or settlor of any other trust, saying his answer to the revenue service was an “impulsive lapse of judgment”.
Andrew Penhale, chief crown prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said in a statement: “All members of UK society, regardless of how wealthy or famous they are, must pay their taxes and be transparent and open about their financial affairs.”
Ecclestone had attempted to stop the prosecution earlier this year, with his lawyers arguing that putting him on trial posed a serious risk to his life. A cardiologist gave evidence that the stress of the trial meant that Ecclestone was “more likely to die than not during the trial”, according to a June ruling.
However, Bryan said there was “no real and immediate threat to the life of Mr Ecclestone by reason of the trial process”.
Bernie Ecclestone avoids jail after pleading guilty to tax fraud
Former Formula One boss gets a 17-month suspended sentence
