Former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova, Picture: REUTERS
London — Former Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who captured world attention when she burst into a news broadcast with a placard that read “Stop the war” and “They're lying to you”, was sentenced in absentia on Wednesday to eight- and-a-half-years in jail.
Ovsyannikova was fined for her original protest, less than three weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 2022, in what it called a “special military operation”.
But she later faced criminal prosecution for “spreading knowingly false information about the Russian Armed Forces” in connection with a July 2022 protest when she stood on a river embankment opposite the Kremlin and held up a poster calling President Vladimir Putin a murderer and his soldiers fascists.
“How many more children must die before you will stop?” the poster read.
Ovsyannikova fled Russia with her daughter for an unspecified European country a year ago after escaping from house arrest, according to her lawyer, saying she had no case to answer.
The case against her was brought under laws passed soon after Russia’s invasion that made it a crime to “discredit” the armed forces or spread false information about them.
Ovsyannikova posted a statement on Telegram on the eve of the verdict in which she called the charges “absurd and politically motivated”.
“Of course I don’t admit my guilt,” she wrote. “And I don’t retract a single word.”
Former Russian journalist sentenced to jail for protesting Ukraine invasion
Marina Ovsyannikova fled Russia with her daughter for an unspecified European country a year ago after escaping from house arrest
London — Former Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who captured world attention when she burst into a news broadcast with a placard that read “Stop the war” and “They're lying to you”, was sentenced in absentia on Wednesday to eight- and-a-half-years in jail.
Ovsyannikova was fined for her original protest, less than three weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 2022, in what it called a “special military operation”.
But she later faced criminal prosecution for “spreading knowingly false information about the Russian Armed Forces” in connection with a July 2022 protest when she stood on a river embankment opposite the Kremlin and held up a poster calling President Vladimir Putin a murderer and his soldiers fascists.
“How many more children must die before you will stop?” the poster read.
Ovsyannikova fled Russia with her daughter for an unspecified European country a year ago after escaping from house arrest, according to her lawyer, saying she had no case to answer.
The case against her was brought under laws passed soon after Russia’s invasion that made it a crime to “discredit” the armed forces or spread false information about them.
Ovsyannikova posted a statement on Telegram on the eve of the verdict in which she called the charges “absurd and politically motivated”.
“Of course I don’t admit my guilt,” she wrote. “And I don’t retract a single word.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Damen sues Dutch government for sanctions damages
Carlsberg cancels licence agreements in Russia
Ukraine veterans warn complacent countrymen
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.