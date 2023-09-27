World / Europe

Feijoo falls short of votes to rule Spain

27 September 2023 - 17:09
by Reuters
Spanish opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo leaves parliament after he didn't get enough votes in an investiture debate in Madrid, Spain, on September 27 2023. Picture: SUSANA VERA/REUTERS
Spanish opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo leaves parliament after he didn't get enough votes in an investiture debate in Madrid, Spain, on September 27 2023. Picture: SUSANA VERA/REUTERS

Madrid — Spanish conservative leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo failed on Wednesday to secure enough votes in the lower house to become prime minister.

Feijoo, whose People’s Party had won the most seats in an inconclusive election in July, failed to convince enough legislators from other parties to back him to win an absolute majority.

Feijoo received 172 votes in favour with 178 against and no abstentions. Spanish law allows Feijoo a second attempt on Friday, when a simple majority would be enough for him to be elected prime minister.

While Feijoo was given the first stab at forming a government, it is acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who has a more realistic — albeit difficult — chance of persuading legislators in parliament to support him in another term.

Feijoo told reporters after the vote: “It is clear that we have done everything we can, and that Spain can rest assured, because we are going to continue to work for it.”

Should Feijoo fail on Friday, Sanchez will need to negotiate with Catalan pro-independence parties, who are demanding a controversial and unpopular amnesty for leaders and activists involved in the 2017 attempt to separate the region from Spain as a condition for their support.

Sanchez would have two months to negotiate an agreement before fresh elections are called if he also fails.

Thousands to celebrate Catalonia’s National Day as separatists set to play kingmaker

With two parties poised to play a role in forming a new government, it may boost the independence cause
2 weeks ago

Catalan demands stall Spain’s government talks

A post-election impasse looms as Catalan separatist parties wield influence, demanding an independence referendum
2 months ago
