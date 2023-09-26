World / Europe

British Museum asks public for help recovering missing relics

The museum says 60 items have been returned, with a further 300 identified and due to be handed back imminently

26 September 2023 - 17:28
by Sachin Ravikumar
Items from a collection of metal plaques and sculptures taken from modern-day Nigeria in 1897, commonly referred to as the Benin Bronzes, are seen in a gallery of African relics in the British Museum on August 23 2023 in London, England. Picture: LEON NEAL
London — The British Museum launched a public hotline on Tuesday asking for help to locate about 2,000 missing artefacts, disclosing that they were mostly ancient Greek and Roman gems and jewellery.

The museum said in August that it had sacked a staff member over stolen, missing or damaged items in a crisis that highlighted internal failings and led to its director quitting days later.

Home to treasures such as the Rosetta Stone and the Parthenon marbles, the British Museum houses one of the world's most visited collections and has since tightened its security.

Sixty items had now been returned, with a further 300 identified and due to be handed back imminently, the museum said in a statement.

“If you are concerned that you may be, or have been, in possession of items from the British Museum, or if you have any other information that may help us, please contact us,” said a page on its website advertising a dedicated email address.

The page said it was only disclosing the types of artefacts stolen and heeding expert advice not to share full details.

It said the stolen items included gold rings, earrings and other pieces of jewellery dating back to ancient Greek and Roman periods as well as small objects such as gems that were often set in rings.

The museum, which is facing demands from several governments for the repatriation of historical treasures to their home countries, said it was working with London’s police, “actively monitoring” the art market, and had registered the missing items on the Art Loss Register database.

The museum is also consulting an international panel of experts. 

Reuters

Volodymyr Zelensky visits Washington to drum up support

Some Republicans are questioning whether Congress should approve more aid to fight Russian invaders
World
5 days ago

Letter shows Pope Pius XII probably knew about Holocaust early on

Archivist says letter’s importance is ‘enormous’ because it shows the Vatican had information that labour camps were actually death factories
World
1 week ago

ADAM SCHWARZ: Retracing SA’s struggle for peaceful change with Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Schwarz retraces the journey his grandfather made 48 years earlier
Opinion
2 weeks ago
