Stockholm — Sweden has again boosted its planned defence budget for 2024, taking the total planned increase for the year to 27-billion kronor ($2.44bn) and exceeding the Nato threshold of 2% of GDP, the government said on Monday.
The defence minister announced that Sweden would add 700-million kronor to the defence in its upcoming autumn budget, lifting the overall defence spending to 119-billion kronor in 2024, almost double that of 2020.
The spending is expected to be equivalent to 2.1% of Swedish GDP, he said.
"We are in the most serious security policy situation since the end of the Second World War," defence minister Pal Jonson told a news conference.
Sweden is scrambling to boost its defence following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.
Sweden was invited to join NATO in 2023 but is waiting for Turkey and Hungary to approve its application.
Sweden boosts defence spending again over risk from Russia
Defence minister says the Nordic state faces ‘the most serious security policy situation since the end of World War 2
Stockholm — Sweden has again boosted its planned defence budget for 2024, taking the total planned increase for the year to 27-billion kronor ($2.44bn) and exceeding the Nato threshold of 2% of GDP, the government said on Monday.
The defence minister announced that Sweden would add 700-million kronor to the defence in its upcoming autumn budget, lifting the overall defence spending to 119-billion kronor in 2024, almost double that of 2020.
The spending is expected to be equivalent to 2.1% of Swedish GDP, he said.
"We are in the most serious security policy situation since the end of the Second World War," defence minister Pal Jonson told a news conference.
Sweden is scrambling to boost its defence following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.
Sweden was invited to join NATO in 2023 but is waiting for Turkey and Hungary to approve its application.
Reuters
Kim’s train sets off for visit to Putin in Vladivostok
Russian war critics face one arrest after another
Russia carries out overnight drone attacks on Kyiv
HSBC halts payments to and from Russia and Belarus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Grant Shapps named UK defence minister after four ministerial roles in a year
Ukraine launches multiple drone strikes deep in Russia
Once pilot training is done, F-16s can be sent to Ukraine from Europe, says US
Slovakia charges intelligence boss ahead of snap election
Poland says Wagner fighters being moved to Nato’s eastern flank
‘Complete isolation’ of Belarus is necessary, Poland urges
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.