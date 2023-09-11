World / Europe

Sweden boosts defence spending again over risk from Russia

Defence minister says the Nordic state faces ‘the most serious security policy situation since the end of World War 2

11 September 2023 - 17:55 Terje Solsvik and Johan Ahlander
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/DMITRY KALINOVSKY
Picture: 123RF/DMITRY KALINOVSKY

Stockholm —  Sweden has again boosted its planned defence budget for 2024, taking the total planned increase for the year to 27-billion kronor ($2.44bn) and exceeding the Nato threshold of 2% of GDP, the government said on Monday.

The defence minister announced that Sweden would add 700-million kronor  to the defence in its upcoming autumn budget, lifting the overall defence spending to 119-billion kronor in 2024, almost double that of 2020.

The spending is expected to be equivalent to 2.1% of Swedish GDP, he said.

"We are in the most serious security policy situation since the end of the Second World War," defence minister Pal Jonson told a news conference.

Sweden is scrambling to boost its defence following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Sweden was invited to join NATO in 2023 but is waiting for Turkey and Hungary to approve its application.

Reuters 

Kim’s train sets off for visit to Putin in Vladivostok

Possible North-Korean arms sales will prolong Russia’s war on Ukraine, experts say
World
5 hours ago

Russian war critics face one arrest after another

Carousel arrests are not illegal but can buy investigators time to dig into a person's past to potentially open more serious criminal cases
World
4 days ago

Russia carries out overnight drone attacks on Kyiv

Ukraine says it destroyed 26 of 33 drones
World
1 day ago

HSBC halts payments to and from Russia and Belarus

Lenders are tightening restrictions beyond sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Dutch court jails Pakistani for death threats ...
World / Europe
2.
Disaster declared after deadly floods in eastern ...
World / Africa
3.
Sweden boosts defence spending again over risk ...
World / Europe
4.
Tehran intensifies clampdown a year after Amini ...
World / Asia
5.
Ivory Coast cocoa farmers upbeat about harvest
World / Africa

Related Articles

Grant Shapps named UK defence minister after four ministerial roles in a year

World / Europe

Ukraine launches multiple drone strikes deep in Russia

World / Europe

Once pilot training is done, F-16s can be sent to Ukraine from Europe, says US

World / Africa

Slovakia charges intelligence boss ahead of snap election

World / Europe

Poland says Wagner fighters being moved to Nato’s eastern flank

World / Europe

‘Complete isolation’ of Belarus is necessary, Poland urges

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.