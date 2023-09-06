World / Europe

UK to declare Wagner Group a terrorist organisation

The Wagner mercenary group has operated in Syria, Libya and a number of countries across Northern and Western Africa

06 September 2023 - 11:44 Lavanya Ahire
A truck transports a tank of Wagner private mercenary group along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities, near Voronezh, Russia, on June 24 2023. File photo: REUTERS
London — The Russian mercenary Wagner Group is set to be proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the British government, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

A draft order due to laid before parliament will allow Wagner’s assets to be categorised as terrorist property and seized, the ministry said in a statement.

It will be illegal to be a member or support the organisation, punishable by up to 14 years in jail.

Britain’s interior minister, Suella Braverman, described the Wagner Group as “violent and destructive”, adding it “acted as a military tool of Vladimir Putin's Russia overseas”.

Across Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa, Wagner has been involved in looting, torture and “barbarous murders”, the statement said, calling it a threat to global security.

“They are terrorists, plain and simple — and this proscription order makes that clear in UK law,” she said.

The order is expected to come into force on September 13, after which it would be a criminal offence to belong to or promote the group, arrange or address its meetings and carry its logo in public.

The Wagner mercenary group has operated in Syria, Libya and a number of countries across Northern and Western Africa. It recruited thousands of convicts from Russian prisons to fight in Ukraine, providing the main assault force for Russia's 2022-2023 winter offensive there.

In June, the group launched a brief mutiny in Russia, condemned as treason by President Vladimir Putin, and on August 23 its boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and top lieutenants were killed in a plane crash.

Britain sanctioned Prigozhin in 2020, the Wagner Group as a whole in March 2022, and in July this year sanctioned individuals and businesses with links to the group in the Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan.

MPs on parliament’s foreign affairs committee in July urged more targeted sanctions on what it said were a “web of entities” beneath the Wagner Group.

Reuters

Prigozhin’s followers hail him as a warrior

Boss of Wagner Group who openly challenged Russia’s military leaders is buried in his hometown of St Petersburg
World
1 week ago

Russia concerned about Gabon coup

Moscow will monitor the situation in what it regards as a friendly African country
World
6 days ago

Russia says DNA tests confirm Yevgeny Prigozhin died in plane crash

Genetic tests show the head of the Wagner mercenary group was among the 10 people killed last week
World
1 week ago
