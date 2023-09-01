World / Europe

Ukraine ramps up drone strikes on Russian soil

Drone attacks on Russia have sharply increased in scale and frequency in recent weeks

01 September 2023 - 17:28 Tom Balmforth
A satellite image shows the air base in Pskov, after what Kyiv confirmed to have been a Ukrainian drone attack, in Russia on August 31 2023. Picture: Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS
Kyiv — A senior Ukrainian official said on Friday that drone strikes on Russian soil were set to increase and that recent such attacks showed that the war in Ukraine was gradually shifting to Russia.

In an interview, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak also ruled out peace talks for now, saying any negotiations would amount to “capitulation” on the part of Ukraine and the democracies that support it.

Ukraine had ramped up its strikes on occupied areas, and attacks inside Russia itself would also increase, carried out by “agents” or “partisans”, Podolyak said.

“As for Russia ... there is an increasing number of attacks by unidentified drones launched from the territory of the Russian Federation, and the number of these attacks will increase,” Podolyak told Reuters.

“Because this is the stage of the war... when hostilities are gradually being transferred to the territory of the Russian Federation,” he said in the interview in his office in the heavilydefended government district in Kyiv.

Drone attacks on Russia have sharply increased in scale and frequency in recent weeks, culminating this week with strikes that hit six Russian regions in one night and destroyed transport planes in a blaze at a military airfield.

Ukraine generally cheers such attacks while stopping short of openly claiming direct responsibility for them. Its Western allies forbid it from using weapons they donate to strike Russia, though they say Kyiv has the right to carry out such attacks on military targets with its own weapons.

As the attacks have increased in frequency, Kyiv has touted its progress in developing long-range strike weapons to give it an answer to Russia’s long-running campaign of air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday praised what he said was the use of new Ukrainian weaponry with a range of 700km — roughly the distance from Ukraine’s border to Pskov, where a Russian military airbase was engulfed in flames a day earlier.

No negotiations

Ukraine has hit back at critics of the slow progress of its much-vaunted counteroffensive in the east and south that has been hampered by heavilymined areas and Russian defensive lines that were prepared over the course of months.

The operation is nearing the three-month mark but has not yet recaptured any major settlements. Russia calls the Ukrainian push a failure; Kyiv says it is advancing slowly on purpose to minimise losses.

Podolyak said Kyiv’s forces were continuing to advance and hoped that Western military aid would continue to come in the months ahead. He used forthright language to rule out the expediency for Ukraine of any negotiations with Russia.

“Any negotiation process... it will mean the capitulation of Ukraine and the capitulation of the democratic world on the whole,” he said.

Podolyak said he believed Ukraine’s Western allies, who have poured in billions of dollars of weaponry, understood that there could be no kind of “compromise” with Moscow.

“At the moment, the partners understand that this war will no longer end in a compromise solution — that is, either we destroy Russia’s capabilities by military means, and to do this we need the appropriate tools, or this war with such level of aggression will continue for some time.”

Reuters

Ukraine launches multiple drone strikes deep in Russia

Kremlin pledges retalitation, adding that the aerial weapons couldn’t have reached so far without Western help
World
1 day ago

Ukraine drone attack on Moscow briefly shuts airport

Nobody was hurt in the incident and damage was minor, according to Moscow mayor
World
1 month ago
