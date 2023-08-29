World / Europe

Consumers are cutting back on essentials, Carrefour CEO warns

French retailer urges state to delay law limiting retail promotions as price hikes bite

29 August 2023 - 15:44 Dominique Vidalon
Picture: 123RF

Paris — The CEO of French retailer Carrefour warned on Tuesday that consumers are curbing purchases of essential staples due to high prices, and urged French authorities to delay a law limiting the size of promotions retailers can offer.

“We are seeing a nonspending tsunami in France. When essential staples are no longer accessible, when people go without essential goods, one must act,” chair and CEO Alexandre Bompard told Franceinfo radio.

Bompard, who like other retail bosses is due to meet finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday to discuss cost-of-living issues, said he will ask the minister for “a one-year moratorium on the application of the Descrozaille law, which limits promotions on beauty, hygiene and care products.

The law, passed in March and due to come into effect in March 2024, notably limits to 34% the size of promotions a retailer can offer on beauty, hygiene and care products. At present Carrefour, for instance, is free to sell washing powder at a 60% discount, he said.

Reuters

Eskom does not deserve R24bn revenue clawback, says business

If successful, its bid for revenue will push up tariffs for consumers Eskom’s clawback
National
11 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank conference to focus on post-Covid challenges

Data releases will kick off with private sector credit extension, followed by producer inflation
Economy
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Bank’s fight against inflation needs wider support

External and domestic risks remain high but there is much that players other than the Reserve Bank should do
Opinion
1 day ago
