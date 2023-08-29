World / Europe

Children in Ukraine war suffer loss of learning due to war and Cpvid-19

Russia’s invasion means only a third of pupils go to school without education being disrupted

29 August 2023 - 17:17 Emma Farge
School students attend a lesson as they shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 3 2023. Picture: VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/REUTERS
Geneva — More than 1,300 schools have been destroyed in government-held areas of Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion and others have been badly damaged, the UN children’s fund Unicef said on Tuesday.

Persistent attacks mean that only about a third of school-age children there are attending classes fully in person and many are forgetting what they have already learnt, it said.

Beyond Ukraine, more than half of the children whose families have fled the conflict to seven countries are not enrolled in national education, Unicef said, citing language barriers and overstretched education systems.

Some schools have suffered direct hits and others have closed down as a precaution in 18 months of missile and artillery attacks on residential areas across the country.

“Inside Ukraine, attacks on schools have continued unabated, leaving children deeply distressed and without safe spaces to learn,” it said.

The war followed Covid disruptions, meaning some Ukrainian children are facing a fourth consecutive school year of disruption as they return to classes this week after the summer break, Unicef said.

“Not only has this left Ukraine’s children struggling to progress in their education, but they are also struggling to retain what they learnt when their schools were fully functioning,” said Regina de Dominicis, Unicef regional director for Europe and Central Asia.

About half of Ukraine’s teachers have reported a deterioration in students’ abilities in language, reading and mathematics, it said, and they have missed out on the sense of safety and friendships school can provide to those enduring war.

Reuters

Ukraine's farmers not likely to reduce winter wheat sowing

Higher logistics costs due to the wartime export crisis are seen to have little effect on planning
1 hour ago

Russia crafts plan to swap frozen assets with West

The deal to 'unblock' sanctions-hit assets depends on foreign investors co-operation
5 days ago
