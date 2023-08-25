Items from a collection of metal plaques and sculptures taken from modern-day Nigeria in 1897, commonly referred to as the Benin Bronzes, are seen in a gallery of African relics in the British Museum on August 23, 2023 in London, England. Picture: LEON NEAL
London — The director of the British Museum said on Friday he was stepping down with immediate effect after admitting to failings in the museum’s investigation into the theft of items from its collection.
Hartwig Fischer, who was due to leave his post next year, said the failings “must ultimately rest” with him.
“Over the last few days I have been reviewing in detail the events around the thefts from the British Museum and the investigation into them,” he said in a statement.
“It is evident that the British Museum did not respond as comprehensively as it should have.”
The British Museum, one of the most visited in the world, said last week a member of staff had been dismissed after items including gold jewellery and gems dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, had been found to be missing, stolen or damaged.
British Museum director resigns over stolen items
The museum said last week a member of staff had been dismissed after items including gold jewellery and gems had been stolen
Reuters
