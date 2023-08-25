World / Europe

British Museum director resigns over stolen items

The museum said last week a member of staff had been dismissed after items including gold jewellery and gems had been stolen

25 August 2023 - 17:47 Andrew MacAskill
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Items from a collection of metal plaques and sculptures taken from modern-day Nigeria in 1897, commonly referred to as the Benin Bronzes, are seen in a gallery of African relics in the British Museum on August 23, 2023 in London, England. Picture: LEON NEAL
Items from a collection of metal plaques and sculptures taken from modern-day Nigeria in 1897, commonly referred to as the Benin Bronzes, are seen in a gallery of African relics in the British Museum on August 23, 2023 in London, England. Picture: LEON NEAL

London — The director of the British Museum said on Friday he was stepping down with immediate effect after admitting to failings in the museum’s investigation into the theft of items from its collection.

Hartwig Fischer, who was due to leave his post next year, said the failings “must ultimately rest” with him.

“Over the last few days I have been reviewing in detail the events around the thefts from the British Museum and the investigation into them,” he said in a statement.

“It is evident that the British Museum did not respond as comprehensively as it should have.”

The British Museum, one of the most visited in the world, said last week a member of staff had been dismissed after items including gold jewellery and gems dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, had been found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

Reuters

MIKE MULLER: How SA shares a similar history with Spain

SA is not alone in struggling to rebuild a society after decades of brutal and divisive rule
Opinion
1 month ago

CHRIS THURMAN: Taking refuge in the shadow of angelic wings

An architectural coup on BOSJES farm in the Breede River valley invites love-it-or-loathe-it reactions
Life
4 months ago

Journey to the shipwrecks at the end of the world

If you go before the snow descends, and dress properly, Patagonia can be spectacular
Life
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
British Museum director resigns over stolen items
World / Europe
2.
Sudan’s military ruler Burhan begins tour as UN ...
World / Africa
3.
India’s next space mission will study the sun
World / Asia
4.
Zimbabwean election results start trickling in
World / Africa
5.
Almost 2-million excess deaths in China after ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

CHRIS THURMAN: An ancient text whose epic narrative reaches out to us today

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Five things to watch this week

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.