Moscow court extends US reporter’s detention by three months

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March while on a reporting trip and accused of espionage, is escorted into a court building before a hearing on extending his pre-trial detention, in Moscow, Russia, August 24 2023. Picture: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS
Moscow — US reporter Evan Gershkovich had his pretrial detention extended by three months by a Russian court on Thursday, Interfax reported, on charges of espionage that he denies.
The Moscow court extended the detention of the Wall Street Journal reporter to November 30 from August 30. Gershkovich was present at the hearing.
He was arrested on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on spying charges that carry up to 20 years in prison.
His newspaper has emphatically rejected the charge and the US has accused Russia of conducting “hostage diplomacy”, at a time when bilateral relations are at their lowest point for more than 60 years due to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
The FSB security service said Gershkovich was collecting information about a Russian defence company that was a state secret. The Kremlin said he was caught “red-handed” but has provided no detail to support the assertion.
The White House has called the charges “ridiculous” and President Joe Biden has said Gershkovich’s detention is “totally illegal”.
No date has been set for a trial. Gershkovich has so far failed in two appeals, in April and June, against his detention in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, where suspects accused by the KGB security service were held in Soviet times.
US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has been allowed to visit him in prison only three times, most recently on August 14, in the nearly five months since he was arrested.
Russia has said that any prisoner exchange could be considered only after a court verdict, and via a special channel handled by the security services.
It has agreed to high-profile swaps in the past, most recently in December 2022 when it traded Brittney Griner, a US basketball star convicted of a drugs offence in Russia for Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout.
Washington has pledged to do “whatever it takes” to bring home Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan, convicted of espionage in 2020 and serving 16 years in a Russian penal colony on spying charges that he too denies.
The US has designated both men as “wrongfully detained”, meaning that it considers the charges against them to be bogus and politically motivated.
