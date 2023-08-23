Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin presumed killed in plane crash with no survivors

A view shows plane wreckage following an alleged air accident over the Tver region of Russia. Yevgeny Prigozhin was reportedly listed as a passenger on a jet that crashed north of Moscow, August 23 2023. Picture: OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI/REUTERS
Moscow — Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed on Wednesday evening north of Moscow with no survivors, the Russian authorities said.
There was no immediate official confirmation that Prigozhin, Russia’s most powerful mercenary and a self-declared enemy of the Russian defence ministry, was physically on board.
Reuters could not confirm that he was on the aircraft though a Telegram channel linked to Wagner pronounced him dead.
The channel, Grey Zone, declared Prigozhin a hero and a patriot who it said had died at the hands of unidentified people it called “traitors to Russia”.
If confirmed, his death would leave the Wagner Group, which incurred President Vladimir Putin’s wrath in June by staging an abortive armed mutiny against the army’s top brass, leaderless and raise questions about its future operations in Africa and elsewhere.
Whoever or whatever was behind the crash, his death would also rid Putin of someone who had mounted the most serious challenge to the Russian leader’s authority since he came to power in 1999.
There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin or the defence ministry.
“An investigation has been launched into an Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region,” Rosaviatsia, Russia’s aviation agency, was cited as saying by the state Tass news agency.
“According to the passenger list, the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin is among them.”
Russia’s emergency situations ministry said in a statement that the aircraft, which had been travelling from Moscow to St Petersburg, had crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region.
It said that 10 people had been on board, including three crew members. According to preliminary information, everyone on board had been killed, it said.
US President Joe Biden said he was not surprised by reports that Prigozhin may have died in a plane crash, adding that not much happens in the country that Putin is not behind.
Soon after the plane dropped out of the sky, a second private jet linked to Prigozhin which also appeared to be heading to St Petersburg, Prigozhin’s home base, turned back to Moscow, flight tracking data showed, and later landed.
Prigozhin spearheaded the mutiny against Russia’s top army brass on June 23-24, which Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war. Wagner fighters shot down Russian attack helicopters during the revolt, killing an unconfirmed number of pilots in a move which infuriated the military.
He has also spent months criticising the way Russia was prosecuting its war in Ukraine and had tried to topple defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the general staff.
Many Russians had wondered how he was able to get away with such brazen criticism.
The mutiny was ended by negotiations and an apparent Kremlin deal which saw Prigozhin agree to relocate to neighbouring Belarus. But in practice he had appeared to move freely inside Russia after the deal.
He posted a video address on Monday which he suggested was taken in Africa and turned up at a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg in July.
Unconfirmed Russian media reports said that Dmitry Utkin, Prigozhin’s right-hand man, had also been on board and that Prigozhin and his associates had attended a meeting with officials from the Russian Defence Ministry.
Reuters could not confirm that and there was no confirmation from the defence ministry.
Flightradar24 online tracker showed that the Embraer Legacy 600 (plane number RA-02795) said to be carrying Prigozhin had dropped off the radar at 6.11pm. An unverified video clip posted to social media showed a plane resembling a private jet falling out of the sky towards the earth.
Also on Wednesday, Russian news outlets reported the Kremlin had fired Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed “General Armageddon”, as head of the air force.
Surovikin had vanished from public view during the Wagner mercenary mutiny.
A recipient of Russia’s top military award, Surovikin is the most senior Russian military figure to lose his job over the June 23-34 mutiny, which President Vladimir Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war.
Once commander of Russia’s overall war effort in Ukraine when he was lauded by Russian and Western military experts as one of its most effective operators, Surovikin has not yet been publicly fired.
However, Russian state news agency RIA cited an unnamed but “informed” source as saying: “Ex-chief of the Russian Air and Space Forces Sergei Surovikin has now been relieved of his post, while Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov, head of the main staff of the Air Force, is temporarily acting as commander-in-chief of the Air Force”.
The RBC news outlet — citing two unnamed sources familiar with the situation — also reported that Surovikin had been removed from his post.
It cited them as saying he was being reassigned to a different job, was now on leave, and had also lost his role as deputy commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine.
Surovikin’s reported removal and the appointment of an acting successor suggests the authorities found fault with his behaviour during the revolt, and appears to be part of a drive to remove or sideline anyone deemed too close to Wagner.
Since the mutiny, the authorities have also moved to silence prominent critics of the way Russia is prosecuting the war — both inside the army, as in the case of one Russian general, and from the sidelines, in the case of nationalist Igor Girkin.
US officials said in June that Surovikin had been supportive of Prigozhin, but that Western intelligence did not know with certainty whether he had helped the rebellion in any way.
Given Surovikin’s reputed competence, some Western military experts have suggested his removal from battlefield operations could hurt Russia’s campaign in Ukraine.
Surovikin’s last public appearance was on June 24, the second and final day of the mutiny, when he appeared in what looked like a carefully stage-managed video. Visibly strained, without insignia and cradling an automatic weapon, he urged Prigozhin to abandon his march on Moscow.
Since the mutiny, which was ended by negotiations and a Kremlin deal, some Russian news outlets and sources have said that Surovikin, who was often publicly praised by Prigozhin in the run-up to the revolt, was being investigated for possible complicity in it and being held under house arrest.
