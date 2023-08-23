Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin on passenger list of crashed plane

Moscow — Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, the Tass news agency reported, citing Rosaviatsia, Russia’s aviation authority.
“An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin,” Rosaviatsia said.
Prigozhin, who led a mutiny against Russia’s army in June, on Monday posted a video address which he suggested was shot in Africa. He had demanded the removal of defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of general staff.
Tass reported later that eight bodies were discovered at the crash site, but there was no confirmation Prigozhin was among them. The jet, en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew when it left.
Unconfirmed Russian media reports said that Dmitry Utkin, Prigozhin’s right-hand man, was also on board and that Prigozhin and his associates had attended a meeting with officials from the Russian defence ministry. Reuters could not confirm that and there was no immediate comment from the defence ministry or the Kremlin.
Soon after the plane dropped out of the sky, a second private jet linked to Prigozhin, which also appeared to be heading to St Petersburg, Prigozhin’s home base, turned back to Moscow, flight tracking data showed, and later landed.
Also on Wednesday, Russian news outlets reported the Kremlin had fired Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed “General Armageddon”, as head of the air force.
Surovikin had vanished from public view during the Wagner mercenary mutiny.
A recipient of Russia’s top military award, Surovikin is the most senior Russian military figure to lose his job over the June 23-34 mutiny, which President Vladimir Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war.
Once commander of Russia’s overall war effort in Ukraine when he was lauded by Russian and Western military experts as one of its most effective operators, Surovikin has not yet been publicly fired.
However, Russian state news agency RIA cited an unnamed but “informed” source as saying: “Ex-chief of the Russian Air and Space Forces Sergei Surovikin has now been relieved of his post, while Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov, head of the main staff of the Air Force, is temporarily acting as commander-in-chief of the Air Force”.
The RBC news outlet — citing two unnamed sources familiar with the situation — also reported that Surovikin had been removed from his post.
It cited them as saying he was being reassigned to a different job, was now on leave, and had also lost his role as deputy commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports and there was no immediate official confirmation.
Surovikin’s reported removal and the appointment of an acting successor suggests the authorities found fault with his behaviour during the revolt, and appears to be part of a drive to remove or sideline anyone deemed too close to Wagner.
Since the mutiny, the authorities have also moved to silence prominent critics of the way Russia is prosecuting the war — both inside the army, as in the case of one Russian general, and from the sidelines, in the case of nationalist Igor Girkin.
US officials said in June that Surovikin had been supportive of Prigozhin, but that Western intelligence did not know with certainty whether he had helped the rebellion in any way.
Given Surovikin’s reputed competence, some Western military experts have suggested his removal from battlefield operations could hurt Russia’s campaign in Ukraine.
Surovikin’s last public appearance was on June 24, the second and final day of the mutiny, when he appeared in what looked like a carefully stage-managed video. Visibly strained, without insignia and cradling an automatic weapon, he urged Prigozhin to abandon his march on Moscow.
Since the mutiny, which was ended by negotiations and a Kremlin deal, some Russian news outlets and sources have said that Surovikin, who was often publicly praised by Prigozhin in the run-up to the revolt, was being investigated for possible complicity in it and being held under house arrest.
