World / Europe

London court finds teen hacked Uber and Revolut

Arion Kurtaj was found not fit to stand trial

23 August 2023 - 20:01 Sam Tobin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: KACPER PEMBEL/REUTERS
Picture: KACPER PEMBEL/REUTERS

London — A teenage member of the Lapsus$ hacking group was on Wednesday found by a London jury to have hacked Uber and fintech firm Revolut, and then blackmailed the developers of best-selling video game Grand Theft Auto.

Arion Kurtaj, 18, embarked on a solo cybercrime spree in September 2022, first targeting Revolut and then Uber two days later.

He then hacked Rockstar Games and threatened to release the source code for the planned Grand Theft Auto sequel in a Slack message sent to all Rockstar staff.

He was not fit to stand trial, so the jury at Southwark Crown Court was asked to find whether he committed the acts rather than deliver a verdict of guilty or not guilty.

Kurtaj had previously hacked and blackmailed Britain’s biggest broadband provider BT Group and mobile operator EE in 2021, and chipmaker Nvidia Corp in February 2022.

The jury on Wednesday found Kurtaj committed 12 offences, including three counts of blackmail, two counts of fraud and six charges under the Computer Misuse Act.

Kurtaj’s case was heard alongside the trial of a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons. The 17-year-old was alleged to have participated in the hacks on BT and Nvidia.

The unnamed teenager was found guilty on Wednesday of one count of fraud, one count of blackmail and one count under the Computer Misuse Act relating to the hacking of Nvidia.

He was found not guilty of one count of blackmail and one count under the act in relation to BT.

The 17-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to one count under the act and one count of fraud in relation to the BT hack.

He had also admitted an relating to the hacking of the City of London Police’s cloud storage, weeks after the force arrested him in 2022.

Reuters 

Takealot blasts order to split its businesses

Takealot disputes Competition Commission findings, saying it has a tiny fraction of the market
Companies
2 weeks ago

New rules rattle online retailers as watchdog acts for small business

The recommendations are to ensure digital competition is fair and smaller businesses can compete online
National
3 weeks ago

Bolt introduces new audio recording feature for safety

The feature is available in SA and Nigeria and riders must have the latest version of the app to use it
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Brics gets ball rolling on expansion, but there’s ...
National
2.
London court finds teen hacked Uber and Revolut
World / Europe
3.
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin on passenger list ...
World / Europe
4.
Russia crafts plan to swap frozen assets with West
World / Europe
5.
India makes history with landing on moon’s south ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Bolt names former Revolut executive Mikko Salovaara as new CFO

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Bidcorp bullish about growth prospects offshore

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.