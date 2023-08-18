World / Europe

First ship passes through Ukraine’s humanitarian corridor

Hong Kong-flagged container ship was stuck in Odesa since start of the war

18 August 2023 - 08:36 Murad Sezer
Hong Kong-flagged container ship Joseph Schulte transits Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey on August 18 2023. Picture: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS
Istanbul — The first vessel that used Ukraine’s Black Sea corridor is crossing through Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait, a Reuters witness said on Friday.

The Hong-Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte container ship that left the Russian-blocked Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa earlier this week had been in the port since February 23 2022, the day before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine last week announced a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports after the termination of the main grain exports deal last month.

Moscow has not indicated whether it would respect the shipping corridor, and shipping and insurance sources have expressed concerns about safety.

Ukraine said the corridor will be primarily used to evacuate ships that were stuck in Ukrainian ports.

Local broadcasters have said the ship will anchor at Ambarli port in the south of Istanbul. 

More grain ships leave Ukraine despite Russia’s exit from UN-brokered deal

Grain shipments under the initiative surge to the highest yet this week as Moscow issues veiled threat
World
9 months ago

Russia’s backtrack on grains deal puts deliveries to Africa, Middle East at risk

Russia has suspended participation in the UN grain deal for an ‘indefinite term’, after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its Black ...
World
9 months ago

EU urges Russia to reinstate Black Sea deal over Ukrainian grain

Russia's move to pull out of grain deal cuts shipments from a major grain exporter
World
9 months ago
