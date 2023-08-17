World / Europe

Slovakia charges intelligence boss ahead of snap election

Nato member state is governed by a caretaker cabinet ahead of election in September

17 August 2023 - 21:04 Robert Muller
The Bratislava Castle in Bratislava, Slovakia. Picture: DAVID W CERNY/REUTERS
Police in Slovakia have charged the country’s spymaster and other high-ranking officials in the security community with forming a criminal group and conspiring to abuse power, in a case that has emerged just weeks ahead of an early election.

Slovak voters are due to go to the polls on September 30. The EU and defence alliance Nato member state is governed by a caretaker cabinet after the previous ruling coalition succumbed to infighting and lost the confidence of parliament in December.

"The investigator brought charges for the crime of establishing, forming and supporting a criminal group, the crime of abuse of public authority and the crime of obstruction of justice," police president Stefan Hamran said at a televised press conference.

The police identified those charged only by their first names, but Hamran confirmed that the current chief of the Slovak Information Service (SIS), Roman Alac, his predecessor Vladimir Pcolinsky, and National Security Authority director Roman Konecny were among those charged.

Caretaker Prime Minister Ludovit Odor has convened an extraordinary session of the country’s national security council to discuss the case on Friday.

Polls favour the Smer-SD party, led by former prime minister Robert Fico, to win the September election.

In a poll conducted by Ipsos agency this month, the populist Smer-SD scored 19.7%, followed by liberal Progressive Slovakia with 16.9%. The HLAS party, founded by another former prime minister and one-time Smer-SD member, Peter Pellegrini, received 13.3%.

Fico has opposed military aid to Ukraine and has called for a diplomatic solution to the war launched by Russia in February 2022.

Reuters  

