Amsterdam — The Dutch economy has entered a recession as it shrank 0.3% on a quarterly basis in the second quarter, a first estimate published by Statistics Netherlands on Wednesday showed.
The eurozone’s fifth largest economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter, after a 0.4% contraction in the first three months of the year.
Economic growth in the Netherlands had been almost 5% per year in 2021 and 2022 in a quick recovery from a Covid-19 slump.
The first recession since the pandemic was driven by a drop in consumer spending and exports, as surging inflation drove up food prices and energy bills in the Netherlands and its trading partners.
Consumer spending fell 1.6%, while exports were 0.7% lower than in the first three months of the year.
Inflation in the Netherlands has dropped since hitting a peak of 14.5% in September 2022, but was still relatively high at about 6% in the second quarter of 2023.
Reuters
Dutch economy enters recession on fall in consumer spend and exports
Economic growth in the Netherlands was almost 5% a year in 2021 and 2022, after a quick recovery from Covid-19
