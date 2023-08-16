World / Europe

Container ship leaves Russian-blocked Odesa in temporary corridor

Moscow has not indicated if it will respect the shipping corridor, and shipping and insurance sources are concerned about safety

16 August 2023 - 09:32 Pavel Polityuk
Hong Kong-flagged container ship Joseph Schulte leaves Odesa sea port, in Ukraine on August 16, 2023. Picture: Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on Facebook via REUTERS
Kyiv — A container ship left the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa on Wednesday morning, the government said, using what it has described as a new temporary corridor for merchant ships to and from its ports, which are blockaded by Russia.

Ukraine announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea last week to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2022.

Moscow has not indicated whether it would respect the shipping corridor, and shipping and insurance sources have expressed concerns about safety.

"A first vessel used the temporary corridor for merchant ships to/from the ports of Big Odesa," Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook.

He identified the container ship as the Hong-Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte and said it had been in the port since February 23 2022, the day before the invasion.

He said the ship was carrying more than 30,000 metric tons of cargo in 2,114 containers.

"The corridor will be primarily used to evacuate ships that were in the Ukrainian ports (Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdennyi) at the time of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation," the deputy prime minister said. 

Ukraine opens humanitarian corridor for cargo ships

Allowing ships to sail in the Black Sea is a major test at a time when Russia is trying to reimpose its de-facto blockade
Grain prices could soar as Russia left high and dry

Country’s lack of vessels casts doubt on its export volumes, while ‘hidden sanctions’ add to shipping costs
