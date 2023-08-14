World / Europe

Russia intensifies drone and missile attacks on Odesa

At least three people were wounded in two waves of Russian drone and missile attacks overnight on the port city of Odesa

14 August 2023 - 18:40 Lidia Kelly
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A building of the Black Sea Danube shipping company was destroyed during a Russian drone strike in Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine, August 2 2023. Picture: NINA LIASHENKO/REUTERS
A building of the Black Sea Danube shipping company was destroyed during a Russian drone strike in Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine, August 2 2023. Picture: NINA LIASHENKO/REUTERS

At least three people were wounded in twowaves of Russian drone and missile attacks overnight on the port city of Odesa, an official and the military in the Ukrainian region on the Black Sea said early on Monday.

“As a result of the enemy attack in Odesa, several fires broke out from falling rocket fragments,” the governor, Oleh Kiper, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Windows in buildings were blown out by the blast wave.”

Ukraine’s armed forces command in the south said its air defence forces destroyed all 15 drones and eight Kalibr-type sea-based missiles that Russia launched at the port.

A dormitory and a supermarket were damaged by falling missile debris, the command said on social media. It posted a video and photographs of firefighters battling a big blaze.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port and naval base, has been repeatedly attacked with missiles and drones after Russia pulled out of an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukraine’s ports in July.

Reuters

Russia accuses Ukraine of terrorism

Drones damage buildings in Moscow, including one close to defence ministry headquarters
World
3 weeks ago

Russia launches biggest drone attack in months

Swarm comprised 60 units, including 36 aimed at the capital, all of which were shot down
World
3 months ago

Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine

Latest strikes pound several regions, disrupting power supplies and damaging residential areas, but no casualties have been reported
World
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Will far-right Javier Milei be ...
World / Europe
2.
German foreign minister stranded after plane ...
World / Europe
3.
Argentina devalues peso as radical right-winger ...
World / Americas
4.
Russia intensifies drone and missile attacks on ...
World / Europe
5.
Suspected air strike kills at least 26 people in ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Ukraine fears an escalation of Russian air attacks

World / Europe

Russia launches wave of missiles during rush hour

World / Europe

Russia accuses Kyiv of drone strikes as missiles rain on Ukraine

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.