A building of the Black Sea Danube shipping company was destroyed during a Russian drone strike in Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine, August 2 2023. Picture: NINA LIASHENKO/REUTERS
At least three people were wounded in twowaves of Russian drone and missile attacks overnight on the port city of Odesa, an official and the military in the Ukrainian region on the Black Sea said early on Monday.
“As a result of the enemy attack in Odesa, several fires broke out from falling rocket fragments,” the governor, Oleh Kiper, said on the Telegram messaging app.
“Windows in buildings were blown out by the blast wave.”
Ukraine’s armed forces command in the south said its air defence forces destroyed all 15 drones and eight Kalibr-type sea-based missiles that Russia launched at the port.
A dormitory and a supermarket were damaged by falling missile debris, the command said on social media. It posted a video and photographs of firefighters battling a big blaze.
Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port and naval base, has been repeatedly attacked with missiles and drones after Russia pulled out of an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukraine’s ports in July.
Russia intensifies drone and missile attacks on Odesa
At least three people were wounded in two waves of Russian drone and missile attacks overnight on the port city of Odesa
At least three people were wounded in twowaves of Russian drone and missile attacks overnight on the port city of Odesa, an official and the military in the Ukrainian region on the Black Sea said early on Monday.
“As a result of the enemy attack in Odesa, several fires broke out from falling rocket fragments,” the governor, Oleh Kiper, said on the Telegram messaging app.
“Windows in buildings were blown out by the blast wave.”
Ukraine’s armed forces command in the south said its air defence forces destroyed all 15 drones and eight Kalibr-type sea-based missiles that Russia launched at the port.
A dormitory and a supermarket were damaged by falling missile debris, the command said on social media. It posted a video and photographs of firefighters battling a big blaze.
Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port and naval base, has been repeatedly attacked with missiles and drones after Russia pulled out of an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukraine’s ports in July.
Reuters
Russia accuses Ukraine of terrorism
Russia launches biggest drone attack in months
Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Ukraine fears an escalation of Russian air attacks
Russia launches wave of missiles during rush hour
Russia accuses Kyiv of drone strikes as missiles rain on Ukraine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.