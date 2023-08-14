German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 22 2022. Picture: JANIS LAIZANS/REUTERS
Berlin — German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock was forced to temporarily halt a trip to Australia on Monday due to mechanical issues with her plane, according to a ministry spokesperson.
The government plane was forced to return to Abu Dhabi for safety reasons after a technical malfunction with the wing flaps, said the spokesperson on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The German Air Force said its crew was working to ensure Baerbock can continue her trip, which also includes stops in New Zealand and Fiji, and would issue more information when the Airbus A340 was ready to go.
Baerbock was stranded in Doha in May after problems with the tyres on the plane she was travelling on.
She also had to cancel a trip to meet her British counterpart, James Cleverly, last year due to poor weather.
In 2018, former Chancellor Angela Merkel missed the opening of the G20 summit in Argentina over a “serious malfunction” that forced her government plane to make an unscheduled landing.
German foreign minister stranded after plane breaks down
The government plane, which was en route to Australia, was forced to return to Abu Dhabi after a technical malfunction
Berlin — German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock was forced to temporarily halt a trip to Australia on Monday due to mechanical issues with her plane, according to a ministry spokesperson.
The government plane was forced to return to Abu Dhabi for safety reasons after a technical malfunction with the wing flaps, said the spokesperson on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The German Air Force said its crew was working to ensure Baerbock can continue her trip, which also includes stops in New Zealand and Fiji, and would issue more information when the Airbus A340 was ready to go.
Baerbock was stranded in Doha in May after problems with the tyres on the plane she was travelling on.
She also had to cancel a trip to meet her British counterpart, James Cleverly, last year due to poor weather.
In 2018, former Chancellor Angela Merkel missed the opening of the G20 summit in Argentina over a “serious malfunction” that forced her government plane to make an unscheduled landing.
Reuters
EU plans €20bn fund over four years for Ukraine defence
PETER BRUCE: Not a word to be heard about Wagner-Putin looting in Africa
Africa will keep on trying to help end war in Ukraine despite mutiny, Pandor says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Litmus test by-elections to be held across SA
PETER APPS: East vs West arms race ignites as Ukraine war rages
Taiwan a main theme ahead of G7 foreign ministers’ meeting
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.