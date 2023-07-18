Survey shows 57% of Brits say Brexit was wrong choice
More than half say they would vote to remain in the EU if given chance to vote again
18 July 2023 - 10:45 Andy Bruce
A countdown clock is illuminated at 10 Downing Street on Brexit day in London, Britain, on January 31 2020. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
London — The proportion of Britons who say Brexit was a mistake hit a new record high this month, a survey from pollsters YouGov shows.
With few economic benefits to show for the June 2016 vote to leave the EU, 57% of Britons said the decision in 2016 was the wrong one, compared with 32% who thought it was correct.
More than half — 55% — said they would vote to remain in the EU, against 31% who said they would stay out, if the referendum were to be held again.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in May that Brexit is delivering benefits, citing his flagship policy of freeports and VAT cuts that he said would make beer and sanitary products cheaper.
Economists say freeports — special zones containing tax and customs reliefs and simplified trade regulations — are unlikely to boost Britain's economy but may have limited value as a regional development tool.
British business investment has barely grown since mid-2016, in contrast with other advanced economies. While Brexit-supporting economists point to capital growing strongly in the years leading up 2016 and was bound to slow, business surveys point to Brexit as one cause of the stagnation.
The YouGov survey of more than 2,000 British people showed 63% now regard Brexit as more of a failure than a success, compared with 12% who saw it as more of a success. A further 18% said it was neither.
